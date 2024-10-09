What Did Jaguar Wright Say About Beyonce And Jay-Z's Link To Diddy? All We Know As Couple Sends Legal Notice Seeking Removal From Piers Morgan Interview

Since the time Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ name grabbed headlines online, Jaguar White’s name has also been pretty popular because of the allegations she has been making against prominent figures in the music industry. Clips of her making claims against them have been going viral online and her appearance on Pierce Morgan was no stranger to that.

On his show, Pierce Morgan Uncensored, she made defamatory allegations against Jay Z and Beyonce and it appears that the couple has had enough as they sought legal help requesting the veteran journalist to take down her comments against them in the episode, per Complex.

In the episode she was featured in, White said that for four years she had been “screaming” that it is not just the Bad Boy Records founder but also the NewYork singer who are “monsters.” With that, she also claimed that Jay-Z and the Cowboy Carter have “hundreds of victims” with the stories of their experiences.

According to the publication, in the new broadcast of his show, the journalist revealed that the musician couple’s lawyers contacted him with a legal request about taking down the claims by White.

Morgan expressed “The thing about platforms, the reality of the modern world is that pretty much everyone has a platform as long as they have something to say that other people want to hear.”

Advertisement

He added that that was why he invited her on his show and individuals making such claims have spectators with or without shows like his. He continued saying that White made multiple unexpected claims against Everything Is Love singers while being interviewed.

He said that at that moment the couple was present to give their response or “defend themselves” but they have responded now. Morgan added that the couple's lawyers contacted them and said that those allegations were completely untrue and did not have “basis in fact.” The journalist said that they have “complied” with the couple's legal request by cutting them for the interview.

In the interview, among many claims she made, White also alleged that Nicki Minaj has an audio recording of her ex-Meek Mill and Diddy getting intimate at a freak-off.

The clips from this interview and clips from her appearance in other interviews have been heavily circulated online and many netizens are giving their take on the entire controversy.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: We're Just Talking About...': Reba McEntire Tells Michael Bublé She'll 'Keep An Eye On' Him During Hilarious The Voice Dressing Room Confrontation