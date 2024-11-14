The Office's Kate Flannery Cheers John Krasinski’s Sexiest Man Alive Win, Says It Was 'So Long Overdue'

Amid the online chatter surrounding John Krasinski not being the appropriate victor of People’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive title, Kate Flannery, his co-star from The Office, is awarding him a Dundie for hotness. In a recent interview, she joked that the magazine finally caught up by awarding Krasinski the honor.

“Let me tell you something; this is so long overdue,” Kate told TMZ in an interview published on November 13. “John Krasinski’s gotten robbed every year since 2005, in my opinion. So it’s time.”

Drooling over John’s sculpted physique, Flannery said, “He is so hot, my eyes are melting every time I see him in person.” Perhaps to avoid upsetting the Jack Ryan star’s wife, Emily Blunt, Flannery, who played Meredith Palmer in the aforementioned sitcom, rushed to add that whenever she reunites with the pair, she has to “squint” because they are “so good-looking.”

Explaining why the public might not have considered him traditionally sexy before his new accolade, Kate shared a theory.

“John has always been adorable and really cute,” she noted. “But I feel like people haven’t seen his sexiness because he’s so cute. So it’s the perfect marriage of two things.”

Advertisement

Sharing how she was quick to see the potential in Krasinski when she first met him on the set of The Office, Flannery showered praise on the actor for being an exceptional director and producer alongside being an unmissable screen presence.

As for John himself, the 45-year-old had quite the reaction when he learned he’d won the coveted title, taking on the mantle from Patrick Dempsey.

The IF director said he blacked out upon hearing the news and initially thought he was being pranked. Joking with People, he said his wife will definitely make him earn the title at home by assigning him additional household chores.

Krasinski’s The Office co-star Angela Kinsey also expressed excitement over him being named the Sexiest Man Alive in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. Addressing him as her "little brother," the actress shared that she is "happy" looking at Krasinski achieving remarkable success each day in his career.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Throwback: When John Krasinski Opened Up About How Being Jacked Improved His Love Life; 'Sext Is So Much Better Now That I Am Jacked'