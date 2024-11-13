Throwback: When John Krasinski Opened Up About How Being Jacked Improved His Love Life; 'Sext Is So Much Better Now That I Am Jacked'

Actor John Krasinski, known for his role as a Navy SEAL in 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, has admitted that bulking up for the role not only transformed his physique but also had a positive impact on his love life with wife Emily Blunt. In a candid interview, Krasinski shared how his newfound strength and confidence in his body gave an unexpected boost to his personal life.

Krasinski, who trained rigorously for four months to embody the role of a Navy SEAL, spoke openly about how his physical transformation affected his sense of self. “Totally selfishly, [sex] is so much better for me being jacked,” he revealed in an interview with Elle. “You feel so much more confident and see yourself as a much more sexual person, which is really fun.” His wife, Emily Blunt, also seems pleased with his sculpted physique, although he noted that she would appreciate him at any fitness level.

In another lighthearted moment, Krasinski shared with Page Six that he hasn’t maintained the same level of muscle mass since 13 Hours. He joked that if he did, he might “scare” his children, but added that he continues to work out, inspired by Chris Pratt’s advice to maintain his fitness journey once he reached his goal.

For Krasinski, staying fit has become more than just a part of his career—it’s a lifestyle choice that has positively influenced his personal life. Though he may no longer have the intense physique from 13 Hours, his commitment to fitness remains a key part of his life, benefitting his confidence, health, and relationship with Blunt.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Will John Krasinski Return For The Jack Ryan Movie Adaptation? Everything You Need To Know