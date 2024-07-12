The Platform 2 Begins Production: Release Date, Expected Plot & More To Know

Netflix is set to release a sequel to The Platform, a highly successful Spanish film. It has become Netflix's fifth most-watched non-English movie, with 129.70 million hours watched in its first 91 days equating to 82.80 million views. Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia is returning to write, direct, and produce the sequel, which Netflix first unveiled in May 2023, confirming that production had begun as of May 11th and unveiled some first looks at the sequel. The sequel was shot in Bilbao and Bizkaia in Spain.

The Platform 2 release date and cast

Netflix has revealed a trailer, cast details, and release date for the sequel to the 2019 Spanish-language film, The Platform. The sequel, directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, follows inmates in a vertical prison where upper floors have better treatment and access to food. The film was nominated for three Goya Awards and was officially confirmed in May 2023.

The teaser for Netflix's upcoming film features a chilling scene of a wrapped body being pushed down a chute and introduces the plot and central characters. The movie is set to premiere on October 4 and will feature Natalia Tena and Óscar Jaenada, along with Milena Smit and Hovik Keuchkerian.

Platform 2 features international stars with well-known titles. Milena Smit and Hovik Keuchkerian are the lead roles, having previously starred in Pedro Almodóvar's Parallel Mothers and the Money Heist series. The incoming cast members are also prominent in the industry. Both lead roles are well-received by the audience.

Natalia Tena will probably be the best-known cast member yet for the English-speaking audience. Tena is best known for her role as Nymphadora Tonks in the Harry Potter films, reprised her role in Half-Blood Prince and Deathly Hallows. She later played Osha in 16 episodes of HBO's Game of Thrones, making her the most well-known cast member for the English-speaking audience.

Óscar Jaenada, known for his Spanish-language roles, has also starred in many English-language projects. This includes Cantinflas, Luis Miguel: The Series, and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. His addition to The Platform 2 cast adds more intriguing performers to the ensemble, adding texture and intrigue to the overall ensemble.

How did The Platform end and what does it mean?

The Platform was one of the best thrillers on Netflix, especially because of the ending. The conclusion to director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia’s feature-length debut could be considered a fitting final moment, if not for the much-posited questions it leaves unanswered and those it creates by the end as well.

It is set entirely in a dystopian prison consisting of a seemingly endless series of two-person cells stacked on top of each other, which is left to interpretation. However, one of the more pressing matters regarding the film’s ending, in addition to what it represents metaphorically, is what in the story we should trust is real or imaginary.

Goreng and Baharat's mission to distribute equal food rations on a platform leads to violent retaliation, resulting in nearly fatalities. One inmate suggests savoring a single food item to symbolize their cause, but the lower they descend, the less promising it seems. However, they find a better message: Miharu's long-lost daughter, who has been hiding on the bottom floor.

After Baharat bleeds to death from a deep wound, Goreng descends with her to the depths below the 333rd level, from which the platform is sent back to the top. He originally intended on riding back up with the girl, until a hallucination of the murdered Trimagasi tells Goreng that his journey is over. He steps off the platform to walk into the shadowy unknown with Trimagasi as the sleeping child begins to ascend to the top before the credits commence.

The Platform concludes with a bittersweet ending, suggesting Goreng's mission to bring Miharu's child to the top could end The Pit's dehumanizing experiment. However, his fate is sealed by his final walk with his dead former cellmate. The film doesn't provide an explicit outcome to Goreng's sacrifice, but it leaves a sense of hope as a potential inference to the rebellious message. The film's overall message is left with a long-absent sense of hope.

The Pit, the aforementioned prison in which The Platform is set, is a society all its own, harboring a seemingly effective system of rules. Once a day, the titular platform descends from the top bearing a plentiful feast, stopping at each level for two minutes, during which cellmates can eat their portion without keeping a single item. After each month, inmates are put to sleep by a tranquilizing gas and transported to a new, randomly selected level.

