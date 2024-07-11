The Platform 2 TEASER: Netflix’s Spanish Horror Sequel Announces Release Date; See DETAILS

Netflix just dropped a trailer for The Platform season 2, and it’s a gory affair!

The film is a sci-fi body horror about inmates divided on different levels of the vertical prison. They only receive food via a table that travels from floor one to the bottom floor—level 333. People at the bottom level either survive on scrapes or go for extreme measures like cannibalism.

The Platform 2 teaser is out

After the first film's soaring success on the streaming platform, with nearly 83 million views and ranking fifth in the non-English film top ten category, Netflix gave the green light for the sequel to the 2019 film—which gained further popularity during the pandemic lockdown.

When Goreng (Iván Massagué) finds himself in the Vertical Self-Management Center called “hole” and witnesses the prisoners' unfair treatment, he decides to understand the root cause of this system, which turns out to be power exploitation by upper-class people.

The film concludes on a mysterious note, which can be explained as an offering of hope. Did Goreng succeed in breaking the system? The answer is open to audience interpretation!

The sequel brings back new characters into the hole, adding a different dynamic to the powerplay. Will the new leads take the righteous path like Goreng, or will they have a different take on the system?

The cast of The Platform 2

Milena Smit (The Snow Girl), Hovik Keuchkerian (Money Heist), Natalia Tena (Game of Thrones), and Óscar Jaenada (Luis Miguel: The Series) are stars of the sequel. Directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia and produced by Carlos Juárez, Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, and Raquel Perea from the Basque Films team.

The film's official synopsis reads, “As a mysterious leader imposes their rule in the Platform, a new resident becomes embroiled in the battle against this controversial method to fight the brutal feeding system.”

“But when eating from the wrong plate becomes a death sentence, how far would you be willing to go to save your life,” it continues.

The Platform 2 will be out on Netflix on October 4.