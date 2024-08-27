The Running Man Remake Starring Glen Powell And Edgar Wright Has New Production Updates

Production for the new take on Stephen King’s The Running Man is set to begin this November. Directed by the inventive Edgar Wright, this revival is based on the 1982 novel of the same name. Glen Powell is lined up as the main star, and with Paramount Pictures officially on board, the project is taking a huge step forward.

Glen Powell, who has spent the last several years balancing his ever-busier acting schedule with academic duties, teased the schedule last month. Currently, Powell is on screens playing Tyler Owens in Twisters. He told IndieWire, however, that he'd be continuing his role in The Running Man around his return to the campus of the University of Texas to finish his degree. Meanwhile, he is committed to both his studies and the movie.

"I'm not going to be sitting in a class with other students on the regular," said Powell, stating baldly how different it's going to be. He will shoot most of the film in London but will return to the States for proctored tests he needs to take. This commitment to both pursuits has been facilitated by Wright, who has accommodated Powell's academic schedule with the requirements for directing a large-scale movie.

Powell's enthusiasm for the role is palpable. Asked about his training to take on the character, Powell told us with a laugh that sprinting is now part of his schedule, perhaps alluding to the physical demands he has had to meet. However, beyond the physical preparation, Powell long loved Edgar Wright. "I'll say that Edgar Wright has been one of my favorite filmmakers for as long as I can remember. I think since Shaun of the Dead, I was like, 'I can't wait to work with this guy.' And he just keeps churning out brilliant things that only his brain could concoct."

It's palpable in this project, Wright's enthusiasm towards The Running Man; he adds such a vibe to stay faithful to Stephen King's novel while applying his signature style. Powell added to that treatment by the director since the horror story of King exudes through; it would pretty much remain, although it would be "a lot of fun Edgar Wright flavor." King's tense narrative blended with the Wright flair promises a rendition both true to the source and new at the same time.

The Running Man is set in a dystopian future where contestants must survive a deadly game, evading authorities and bounty hunters to win a big cash prize. The story was first adapted into a movie in 1987, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. However, Wright’s version is expected to bring even more intensity and ingenuity to the big screen, which is why it has become so highly anticipated.

With The Running Man coming ever closer to its eventual production, the combined fanbase of Stephen King and Edgar Wright begin to salivate over this new take, one which promises a thronging and inventive ride on its classic dystopian tale.

