Actor Glen Powell And Twisters Cast React To David Corenswet Replacing Henry Cavill As Superman: WATCH HERE

The dashing actor Glen Powell has been riding high in life with back-to-back box office hits. The actor has become one of the most cherished celebrities on the internet right now, thanks to his impressive work in films like Top Gun: Maverick, and his recent hits Hit Man and Twisters.

While fans eagerly await Powell’s eventual debut in either the DCU or the MCU, the actor has shown great enthusiasm for the DCU’s unveiling of their new Superman.

In a recent clip shared on X (formerly Twitter), Powell and his Twisters castmates were seen in a viral video, cheering on their co-star David Corenswet when he was announced as the next Superman, following Henry Cavill’s iconic portrayal.

Powell's Twisters co-star and the DCU’s new Superman, David Corenswet, was selected as the new Clark Kent, and Powell can be seen jumping around in excitement at the announcement.

Corenswet reportedly auditioned for the iconic role while filming the sequel to the ‘90s hit. Other cast members, including Daisy Edgar-Jones and Brandon Perea, can also be seen cheering for their fellow star in the viral video.

Moreover, David Corenswet is all set to replace Henry Cavill after the latter had to step down from the role when James Gunn took over DC Studios and decided to implement a soft reboot of the franchise.

With this casting, Corenswet has a big legacy to uphold and must meet the high expectations of die-hard Superman fans. The film is set to release in July 2025, and while the actor’s selection has sparked controversy, it has also generated considerable excitement for what’s to come.

In Twisters, David Corenswet played the role of Scott, a business partner to Anthony Ramos’ character, Javi. The film was a commercial success and received an overall positive response from film critics.

Interestingly, filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung mentioned that he had a vision of Corenswet as Superman and suspected that Corenswet had secured the role once he returned from the auditions, according to Fandom Wire.

Now, anticipation is building as fans eagerly await the next Superman to showcase his killer moves, charisma, and powers, and to woo the audience with his screen presence. We can’t wait to see how Corenswet brings this iconic character to life!