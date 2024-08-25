What Is Glen Powell's Chad Powers About? All We Know About Upcoming Sports Comedy Series So Far

Known for playing iconic roles in Top Gun: Maverick and Twisters, Glen Powell takes on a new challenge in Hulu's upcoming comedy, Chad Powers. Powell plays Russ Holliday, a former star college quarterback trying to redeem himself after a career-ending scandal. Disguised as Chad Powers, he joins a struggling football team, aiming for a comeback. The show is inspired by Eli Manning’s undercover character from his ESPN docuseries Eli’s Places.

In a sneak peek of the series shared on Instagram with ESPN, Glen Powell sports a shaggy hairstyle, a thin mustache, and a prosthetic nose. The post includes clips of Eli Manning's original Chad Powers stunt and side-by-side images of their transformations.

Powell brings the character to life in a series co-created by Loki creator Michael Waldron, where he stars and serves as an executive producer alongside Eli and Peyton Manning.

Here's everything we know so far about Chad Powers, the upcoming sports comedy starring Glen Powell.

Chad Powers follows Russ Holliday, a former college quarterback whose bad behavior ends his football career. Seeking redemption, he disguises himself as Chad Powers and joins a struggling football team.

The show is inspired by Eli Manning's 2022 Eli’s Places episode, where Manning went undercover as Chad Powers during Penn State football tryouts. For the stunt, Manning used makeup artists to transform himself with a wig, mustache, and facial prosthetics, jokingly practicing his new identity as Chad Powers.

During the walk-on tryouts, the coach announced that someone had been disqualified for poor performance and ineligibility. The camera cut to a disappointed Eli Manning, who then revealed his disguise by removing his wig and prosthetics, admitting he was just a 41-year-old trying to play football again. The athletes laughed in surprise, and Manning thanked them for letting him join.

Chad Powers stars Glen Powell as Russ Holliday, with Steve Zahn, Toby Huss, Perry Mattfeld, Wynn Everett, Frankie A. Rodriguez, and Quentin Plair also in the cast. Filming began in August 2024, but Hulu has yet to announce a release date.

The series, co-created by Powell and Michael Waldron, is directed by Tony Yacenda for the pilot. Waldron, known for Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, brings his storytelling skills to the project. Eli and Peyton Manning are also executive producers, continuing the story of Eli’s character.

Eli expressed his excitement for the show, while Devotion movie actor Powell promised to honor the legacy of Chad Powers. Both Powell and Waldron, big college football fans, are eager to bring this fun story to life. Chad Powers will stream exclusively on Hulu, though no trailer has been released yet.

