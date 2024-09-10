‘The Script Is Brilliant’: Barry Keoghan Shares Exciting Details About His Role In Peaky Blinders Movie

Barry Keoghan is all set to star alongside Cillian Murphy and Rebecca Fergusson in the upcoming Peaky Blinders film. Speaking to Collider—while supporting his film Bring Him Down premiering at the Toronto Film Festival— the Saltburn actor shared some exciting updates about his role and the film’s shooting schedule.

Although he didn’t remember the exact date, the filming will begin sometime in September, around the 28th or 29th. Keoghan joked that he wouldn’t be attached to the film if he hadn’t read the script. “But yeah, I’m excited. The script is brilliant,” he said enthusiastically.

He also acknowledged the star-studded cast and expressed his excitement to “be with Cillian and Rebecca.” The Oscar-winning actor will reprise his role as Birmingham gangster Tommy Shelby from the 2013 Peaky Blinders series. As for the Dune actress and Keoghan, details of their characters are kept under wraps.

The show became a cultural phenomenon ever since its premiere in 2013 and contributed to several timeless memes, creating iconic scenes and dialogues that will forever be etched in fans' hearts. Apart from earning a die-hard fan base, the show was critically acclaimed for its gritty performances, historical setting and intricate storytelling.

In an earlier interview with Collider, Cillian Murphy joked about the budget of the original series, saying it was made with “$5 and a roll of duct tape.” When the interviewer brought up the Oppenheimer actor’s comment and asked about the movie’s budget. “$10 and duct tape now,” Keoghan quipped.

Ever since the series concluded on a vague note, fans have been clamoring for a movie adaptation or spin off. The Dunkirk actor surprised fans by announcing the film in a statement to Deadline. “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me,” he said. “It is very gratifying to be re collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans,” Murphy added.

Show creator Steven Knight teased that the film would be an “explosive” chapter in the Peaky Blinder story. “No holds barred. Full-on Peaky Blinders at war,” he added.