'The Show Has Kept Me Alive': Days of Our Lives Star Susan Seaforth Hayes Talks About Life After Husband Bill Hayes' Death

Veteran actress Susan Seaforth, known for playing Julie Williams in Days of Our Lives opened up about her life after her husband’s passing. Her late husband, actor Bill Hayes passed away in January of 2024.

Six months after his death, Susan spoke about him in an interview with TV Insider. The couple, who met on the set of Days of Our Lives back in 1970, had been married for 50 years and also played married couple Julie and Doug Williams in the show the whole time.

Susan Spoke about life after Bill’s death

During the interview, the actress said, “I’m magnificently supported by all the people that love Bill that I knew, and then all the people that I didn’t even know who love Bill.” She talked about how people come up to her on the streets, send her mail, and comment on Instagram and other platforms about Bill. She said that before she used to think that she was the only one to understand and love the late actor so much. However, after his passing, she realized that many people love him a lot, which has been “gratifying” for her.

Susan also said that she has been living with her daughter Anne Schoettle and the director of Days of Our Lives David Shaughnessy after Bill’s passing. However, she has still been very lonely without her husband and spends a lot of time alone. She said, “We still say adios around five o’clock in the afternoon, so I fill the next 12 hours or more with other things than companionship.” She said that she has been thinking about where to put all the treasures from Bill’s long career so that they have the most impact on people. Other than that, she also wants to get around to finishing the novel that she and her husband had been working on for the last ten years.

Days of Our Lives has also kept her busy

Susan spoke about how working on the show has also kept her busy after losing her husband. She and Bill had filmed their last scene together just four weeks before the latter’s death. The final appearance of Bill on Days of Our Lives aired on July 11th. This episode showed the couple who shared some sweet moments with each other. Even though Bill’s character Doug’s death won’t air until Fall, Susan said that she was grateful to keep filming, which gave her a reason to live.

“The show has kept me alive,’ the actress said, and also added that the executive producer of the show Ken Corday has also been really sweet. The head writer of the show Ron Carlivati also asked her about what she thinks Julie might be feeling and wrote the scenes to match that.

The actress also shared that Bill’s death has left a gap in her life, and it made her realize how she had been loved throughout her entire life. She talked about how her grandmother and mother loved her, and how Bill came into her life and loved her before her mother’s passing. There has always been someone who has been there for her to support her. And now at 81 years of age, she is having to adapt to the feeling of being there for herself. Susan said, “I haven’t had the stress of doing anything alone, really, and now I will have to.”

