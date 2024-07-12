Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: EverBob Teases Jada With Crucial Information About Killer

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, July 12, dive back into the Who Killed Li Shin mystery. Gabi is free now, but EverBob is teasing Jada by claiming he knows who the real killer is. Meanwhile, the ghost of Li is spending time with Connie, who keeps telling him they’ll be together forever.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights for July 12

Connie, played by Julie Dove, killed Li, played by Remington Hoffman. This reveal is surprising since no clues or hints were leading up to it. In Salem, it seems no one will figure it out because nothing is connecting Connie and Li. However, Connie is worried and wants to make sure there are no witnesses. This means she might resort to violence again.

EverBob, played by Blake Berris, knows Connie is the killer. He isn't ready to share this information without getting something in return, though he hasn't said what he wants yet.

He hints to Jada, played by Elia Cantu, that he knows a secret she doesn’t. Jada, tired of his games, demands that he either reveal what he knows or keep quiet, forcing him to make a decision.

Meanwhile, Gabi, played by Cherie Jimenez, is out of jail and can't be tried for the same crime again. However, all is not well at home. Stefan, played by Brandon Barash, is furious with Gabi for revealing that EJ isn’t Jude’s father.

This revelation was crucial to Stefan's plan to take over DiMera. Their marriage is now in trouble, especially since Gabi doesn’t know that Stefan slept with Ava, played by Tamara Braun.

Days of Our Lives July 11 Recap

In Yesterday's Days of Our Lives, Kayla visits the Horton House looking for Chad, who hasn’t been answering her messages. Julie tells her that Chad is at Abigail’s grave.

Kayla hopes that seeing Abigail's body will end the rumors that she’s alive. Julie explains how angry Jack was about the exhumation but agrees after seeing Clyde’s video.

Despite declaring Abigail dead, Kayla has seen many miracles and thinks Abigail could be alive. At the cemetery, Jack and Chad open Abigail’s coffin, but it’s empty. Jack suggests it might be the wrong coffin, but Chad insists it’s Abigail’s.

Meanwhile, at the Salem Inn, Leo and his admirer Kerry are making out. Leo pulls away, unsure if he wants to sleep with Kerry, despite finding him attractive. Kerry accepts the rejection and leaves after Leo gives him a final kiss. Leo wonders what's wrong with him.

At the townhouse, Jada asks Marlena if Bobby could be telling the truth about Li’s murder or just trying to get her to visit him again. Marlena says there’s no way to know but hopes Jada gets justice if Bobby is honest.

Connie visits Bobby in the hospital and asks if they know each other. Bobby remembers hearing her talk about stabbing Li. Connie wants Bobby to share his information with her because she cares about justice for Li, but Bobby says it's between him and Detective Hunter. Connie worries Bobby's information might incriminate her.

Rafe arrives at the cemetery and is shocked by the empty coffin. He vows to find who desecrated Abigail’s grave. Chad and Jack explain the situation to Rafe, who tells them to go home while the police take over. Leo urgently visits Marlena, fearing he’s becoming a different person. Marlena reassures him that he’s just healing and will find love again. They watch TV together.

Connie recalls someone following her on the night of Li’s murder. She insists she’s innocent, but Bobby remembers seeing her covered in blood and apologizing to Li. Connie orders Bobby to stop talking to the police, but he refuses. She taunts him about Jada going home to Rafe every night.

Julie, Kayla, and Doug discuss Abigail’s situation. Jack and Chad return, revealing the empty coffin. They wonder if Abigail is really alive. Julie gets emotional with Doug, reminiscing about their long life together.

At the Brady Pub, Jack and Chad examine a blurry image of a blonde woman they need to find. Jada and Rafe speculate about the empty coffin, considering Clyde’s involvement or that Abigail was never in there. Jada decides to visit Bobby again, hoping he’s telling the truth.

