‘The Transformation…It’s So Huge:’ Mindy Kaling Shares Her Opinion On Wearing Makeup And How It Evolved Over The Years

Mindy Kaling loves a great glam moment but can also relish a quiet night with bare face at home. Speaking to PEOPLE, The Office alum talked at length about her tumultuous relationship with makeup which first started when she was 13 or 14 years old. She admitted that the emotional uplift makeup can give a person undeniable.

"It still never gets old being in glam. The transformation, how it makes me feel about myself, it's so huge,” she told the outlet. Though her makeup style has become somber with age, she doesn’t mind going crazy with her glam when the occasion calls for it, the Met Gala, for example. "The Met Gala is the one time where I really experiment with eyeshadows," she added.

A clean eye is usually her go-to because that’s what suits her facial structure, and sometimes she doesn’t mind a subtle eye make-up moment, but bright colors are a big no for her. “As I've gotten older, it's a little bit more 'less is more' in terms of colors,” the Never Have I Ever show creator explained.

When she was younger, she enjoyed bright eyeshadow colors — blues, purples, orange, yellow but not anymore. “When I see a show like Euphoria I'm inspired by that. But now I can just admire it without trying it myself," she added. Because she would prefer chilling with her kids over painting her face with colors any day!

Kailing, who’s mom to Katherine (aka Kit), 6, Spencer, 4, and Anne, 7 months, also loves to indulge in a skincare routine, skip the glam and enjoy free time with her children. "I have three little kids who are 6 and under, so for me, I really do relish a makeup-free moment,” she told the outlet.

The Mindy Project actress has been taking care of her skin in her 40s more than she did in her 30s. Recently, she invested in a skincare brand called Lion Pose because it helped her resolve her hyperpigmentation issue. “I really was not that into skincare until I was 40 years old,” she admitted. But now she’s 50% devoted to skincare and 50% to make-up. “That makes coming to Sephora, where it's both of those things, really fun," Kailing added.