The Umbrella Academy: How Did The Team Get Their Powers Back in Season 4? Explored

The Umbrella Academy is a comic book series about a group of children born on the same day under unusual circumstances. Adopted by Sir. Reginald Hargreeves, they form the Umbrella Academy, an elite crime-fighting super-powered unit. Despite their fame, many members' lives are destroyed.

The first two seasons of the series revolve around the Academy navigating the end of the world and addressing their family's issues. Season 3 ended with a dramatic cliffhanger, leaving fans wondering if the Academy will reunite in Season 4 and if their powers will ever be restored.

Most of season 3 of The Umbrella Academy takes place in Hotel Oblivion, a hotel that becomes a haven for the Academy as the world slowly destroys itself. The hotel holds secrets, including Guardians protecting a device capable of resetting the world. Sir Reginald Hargreeves needs seven individuals to activate each of the seven triggers to use the device.

This explains why Sir Reginald adopted seven of the 43 children that were born by him, releasing Marigold into the world. His plan from the very beginning was to use these super-powered children to defeat Hotel Oblivion's Guardians and activate all seven switches on the device. The device would power itself up with the Marigold in their bodies, giving Reginald the power to recreate the world in his image. While this allows Reginald to put himself in a position of power, his true reason for doing this is to bring his beloved wife, Abigail, back from the dead.

Sir Reginald successfully rewrites time using a device from Hotel Oblivion, seemingly threatening the Umbrella Academy. Season 3 ends with the team appearing in Reginald Hargreeves' new world, but the device removes Marigold from their bodies, leaving them without powers.

In season 4, The Umbrella Academy is facing a catastrophic cataclysm, and to save their powers, they disguise Abigail, Sir Reginald's wife, as Sy Grossman. Sy contacts Five and the rest of the Academy to locate Jennifer, who has gone missing. However, Abigail is actually planning a plan. Five agrees to help Sy because he has a jar of Marigold linked to Jennifer's disappearance.

Abigail, the true creator of Marigold, accidentally created a second element called Durango. When Marigold and Durango combine, they create a reaction called the Cleanse that will completely wipe out the world. The Durango exists inside Jennifer. Abigail plans to send the Umbrella Academy after Jennifer, knowing they won't resist the chance to get their powers back with the jar of Marigold. Once they find Jennifer, the Cleanse should begin. Abigail hopes this will right the wrongs she committed by creating the elements in the first place.

The Umbrella Academy initially hesitates about consuming Marigold, but the majority refuses to restore their powers. Disappointed, Ben manipulates the situation by taking spiked sake shots with Marigold and tricking everyone, except Klaus, who has been sober for three years. Klaus throws the sake over his shoulder, and later, Allison administers a dose to him after he's shot to save his life.

