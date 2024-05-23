The View Show Host Sunny Hostin And Bill Maher Gets Into Heated Argument Over His Use Of Term 'Woke' In A Negative Way

Sunny Hostin and Bill Maher had a tense exchange on today’s episode of The View. Maher appeared on the show to promote his new book, What This Comedian Said Will Shock You, but things got heated when Hostin challenged his use of the word "woke."

While discussing politics, Maher suggested that Donald Trump could win the 2024 election because of “woke stuff that a lot of people in this country just don’t go for.”

After the commercial break, Hostin asked Maher to clarify his statement, noting that he seemed to imply "woke" was ruining everything. Hostin said, “It struck me that in the first segment, you used the term ‘woke’ and you said that ‘woke’ is what was sort of what’s ruining everything,” she said. To which Maher said, “No, I didn’t say ruining everything. I said that’s why Trump could get reelected.”

Hostin pointed out that "woke" was originally used by the Black community to raise awareness of social injustices but has since been co-opted and misused by the right. She asked Maher why he used the term negatively.

Maher said, “It’s not a bad thing and originally that was absolutely a great thing. Alert to injustice. Who’s not for that? But words do migrate. I’ll use any term you want because maybe that’s a word that’s triggering and so let’s not use that word. I don’t know. Want to call it the super far left?”

Bill Maher suggested using another word amid an argument

When Hostin suggested calling it the "super far right," Maher acknowledged the threat from the far right but argued that the left has also changed. He said, “We talked about that, I think we agree about the danger of the super far right. I can’t say it enough. I think they are the bigger threat. But don’t tell me that the left hasn’t changed.”

The conversation grew more strained when Maher described four political "tribes," starting with "old school liberals" like himself. Hostin quietly remarked that Maher had changed, but Maher insisted he had not.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.

