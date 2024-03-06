'There Are A Lot Of Surprises': Deadpool Star Karan Soni Teases More Cameos In Third Movie With Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman

One of the other actors who is returning for the third Deadpool movie alongside the superhero with humor is Karan Soni. You might remember him, from the cab that Deadpool travels in, but Dopinder remembers a lot of things that have been in works on the sets of Deadpool and Wolverine.

The Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse actor, during his interview, recently revealed a few secrets and addressed not many rumors that will have you jumping on your sofa, and being more pumped up for what’s to come in this year's only MCU movie.

Karan Soni about Deadpool and Wolverine

While talking to Variety, the 7 Days actor blew the gaff. Karan Soni was talking about how excited he is for the release of Deadpool and Wolverine and to see fans get crazy over a lot of things.

Speaking of a number of scenes that will get the core Marvel fans all hyped up, the Office Uprising star subtly spoke of a few secrets about the movie.

While saying, “This new MCU version is ultra-secretive,” Soni also stated, “There are a lot of surprises,” while asserting, “Let’s just say a lot of people traveled to London.”

Although the actor was careful not to speak too much and spoil the fun for the Marvel Cinematic Universe fanatics, the Safety Not Guaranteed star teased that fans are going to be amazed by what has not been revealed yet.

This could be a hint towards a lot more cameos in the upcoming movie after it was first confirmed by Variety that Jennifer Garner has shot her scenes and has a cameo in the MCU film.

The Daredevil actress will be reprising her superhero role after almost two decades, from when she first appeared as Elektra in a solo debut.

Karan Soni speaks about Hugh Jackman

The Dopinder of Deadpool, Karan Soni wasn't shocked about Hugh Jackman joining the former FOX Superhero franchise.

Recalling the filming days of Deadpool 2, Soni stated, “When we were making the second one, Ryan was plotting back then. I remember him spilling that at lunch one day that he had started a conversation with Hugh. I remember saying, ‘People are going to flip out!’ Then the studio got sold to Disney and a lot of other stuff happened. But, of course, Ryan followed through because it was dream casting.”

Further talking about the Logan star, the Miracle Workers actor said, “He walks in and you’re just kind of staring at the person and you’re like, ‘OK, this is a movie star.’ He’s very kind, very nice, and has such a presence.”

He also stated that looking at Jackman was like looking at Reynolds first time in the Deadpool suit.

Deadpool and Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. The movie is set to hit the theatres on July 26, 2024.

