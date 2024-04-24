Who Is Greg Hemphill? All About The Still Game Star Spotted In Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer

Greg Hemphill, star of Still Game, startled fans by making an unexpected cameo in the newest Deadpool & Wolverine film. When the 54-year-old Scots comic icon appeared in a blockbuster teaser with Hollywood heavyweights Hugh Jackman, 55, and Ryan Reynolds, 47, observant watchers were left stunned.

Who is Greg Hemphill?

Recognized for his role as Victor McDade in Scotland’s most beloved sitcom, Greg Hemphill plays a bartender who orders Wolverine to leave his establishment just as Deadpool shows up to wreak havoc. One admirer commented on X, nodding to Still Game, saying, “Is that Greg Hemphill? Does Wolverine consume alcohol in another reality, Clansman?

“I need to know, is that Scotland’s and Canada’s own Greg Hemphill?” remarked another. Should that be the case, all of Scotland will be observing. “Well, that wasn’t on my bingo card today, but Greg Hemphill being in the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” someone jokingly said.

Someone also wrote: "Greg Hemphill being in the Deadpool & Wolverine movie has blown my tiny little mind." Another joked, "Aaah, Deadpool!!!" to the rest of the world. Was that Greg Hemphill in Scotland? One fan said, "Is it too late to film a version of this scene where Deadpool says '2 pints p****' when he comes in? "Another person mentioned Ryan Reynolds. The Scottish public would adore it."

Hemphill has made multiple appearances in projects. He won the 1990 So You Think You’re Funny trophy while performing as part of the Trio Brothers Troup at the Edinburgh Fringe alongside Rab Christie and Neil Warhurst. He carried on performing on stage, taking part in the well-liked Only an Excuse? tour in 1995 and the God Plus Support show in 1992. In addition, he dabbled in radio, hosting the football program Off the Ball on BBC Radio Scotland and Eddie Mair Live.

Victor McDade and Jack Jarvis are characters who appear in all four of Chewin’s Fat series. From 2002 to 2007, six series and four specials were aired in their original format. The sixth series of the show concluded in 2007, with Ford Kiernan, Greg Hemphill, and Paul Riley’s firm Effingee Productions, which produced Still Game, presumably coming to an end after Riley left to pursue his interests when Kiernan declined to give him further power over the company’s future. Hemphill declared that a “boardroom battle” was not what he wanted. In the end, the divide produced the hiatus of the series.

Deadpool & Wolverine, which opens on July 26, is said to have a whopping £200 million budget. Wolverine is recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth, Deadpool, according to the official synopsis of Deadpool & Wolverine. They cooperate to combat a shared foe.

That’s far from Greg Hemphill’s 20-year tenure as the show’s pensioner Victor, which concluded in 2019. However, he is hardly the only Still Game celebrity who has moved from Craiglang to Hollywood. Alongside Daniel Day-Lewis, 66, and Leonardo DiCaprio, 49, in the 2002 Martin Scorsese blockbuster Gangs of New York, was his fellow co-creator Ford Kiernan, 62.

Deadpool & Wolverine in cinemas soon

Recently, Hemphill returned to television in the BBC sitcom Dinosaur. The Scottish stand-up Ashley Storrie and British-American writer Matilda Curtis created the six-part series, which was filmed in Glasgow, and it included his former co-star Sanjeev Kohli. It centers on the life of Ashley’s character, Nina, an autistic lady whose sister Evie (Kat Rooney) quickly gets engaged after just six weeks.

Before the official release of the new trailer last night, Ryan Reynolds, also Canadian, gave a sneak peek. In the R-rated movie, Reynolds will make her maiden appearance alongside Jackman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The release of Deadpool & Wolverine is scheduled for July 26, 2024, in cinemas. Zeb Wells, Reynolds, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese, and Shawn Levy are all listed as co-writers alongside director Shawn Levy.

Additionally, Deadpool made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Deadpool & Wolverine after Disney acquired 21st Century Fox in 2019, which held the film rights to X-Men and Deadpool. In the teaser released on Monday, Deadpool and Wolverine are seen leaping into what appears to be one of Doctor Strange’s portals, and there is a glimpse of what seems to be a massive Ant-Man helmet, among other references to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A veiled joke referencing Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is also included in the teaser, in keeping with the Deadpool aesthetic. With a nod towards worries that the R-rated series would be toned down under Disney, Deadpool announces, “Cocaine is the one thing that Feige said is off limits.” Deadpool blasted the camera during a sneak peek of the movie at CinemaCon earlier this month, saying, “Suck it, Fox! Disneyland is on my itinerary.”

