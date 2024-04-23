From Doctor Strange's Portal To Ant-Man's Helmet: Top 10 Easter Eggs In Deadpool & Wolverine Official Trailer

The second trailer of Marvel Studio’s Deadpool & Wolverine has been dropped and it has set the world on fire. While introducing a starstudded cast and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine again, the recent trailer has dropped some major easter eggs as well.

Here are all the easter eggs that have been spotted in the red band trailer of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Just Feets

In the slow-motion sequence, Deadpool and Wolverine are depicted strolling through a dilapidated street. A store called Liefeld's Just Feet is prominently displayed, a nod to Rob Liefeld, the creator of Deadpool renowned for his distinctive foot illustrations.

If the trailer features an easter egg of Wade's creator, the movie could potentially include more references that shed light on Deadpool's comic book history.

Cassandra Nova

First teased in the Super Bowl trailer of Deadpool & Wolverine, the antagonist character of Cassandra Nova has made a full debut in the second and latest trailer of the only MCU movie that will be released this year.

She seems to be the ruler of the multiversal wasteland called the Void. It also looks like she has formed her own brotherhood of mutants, with some of the best villains on her roster.

She seems to be the ruler of the multiversal wasteland called the Void. It also looks like she has formed her own brotherhood of mutants, with some of the best villains on her roster.

Nova is shown to have telekinetic abilities just like her brother.

Wolverine’s costume

The latest trailer reveals a sleeveless look for the new costume, showcasing the iconic antihero in a comic-accurate outfit. While initially depicted with long sleeves, Wolverine is now seen sporting the classic yellow-leathered attire, complete with his trademark claws.

This perfectly tailored costume suits Hugh Jackman flawlessly, providing an explanation for his intense training regimen leading up to and during filming.

The 20th Century Logo

It was already seen in the teaser trailer that was dropped during the Super Bowl, in February, as well as in the set photos. And now the huge 20th-century logo was again spotted in the red band trailer.

The remains of the stated logo can be easily seen in the background, on the ground where Deadpool and Wolverine face off each other. Some state that this ruined and demolished 20th-century logo signifies the end of the X-Men franchise that was once under Fox’s banner.

Loki’s Alioth

The latest trailer of Deadpool & Wolverine also confirms that the wasteland is actually the Void at the End of Time. This can be said, as we see Alioth, who is the massive temporal entity from the Disney+ series, Marvel’s Loki.

The creature was last seen in Loki season 2, being watched by Ravonna Renslayer.

It seems that Cassandra Nova can control the monster, which is also an explanation of how she was able to survive in the Void.

Giant-Man’s Helmet

We have witnessed Ant-Man's transformation into Giant-Man, showcasing his incredible abilities. In a similar vein, the Marvel zombies made their appearance in the Disney+ animated series, What If?

It is plausible that the character we see is not Scott Lang, but a different version, possibly Hank Pym, the original inventor.

The unsettling scene in the trailer reveals the helmet of Giant-Man and the skull of the person inside being repurposed as either the headquarters or the residence of Cassandra Nova. Furthermore, the giant helmet of Yellowjacket in the first season of Loki raises intriguing questions that may be addressed in the future.

Hydra car

While we are shown a Mad Max-like convoy in the huge wasteland, Red Skull’s Hydra car is also featured. However, it is not the original one, as one can see a bit of a paint job on the vehicle.

If you notice it carefully, you can see flames on the car.

Dogpool

The trailer additionally presents Dogpool, a distinct version of Deadpool, resembling an alligator version of Loki.

Ryan Reynolds had previously hinted at the canine version of Deadpool, but in the trailer, Dogpool is depicted licking Deadpool's mask, while Hugh Jackman's Wolverine appears repulsed by their affection, in the backdrop.

Hulks Sakaar Bed

Although a few reports suggest that Thor will have a cameo in the film, a prop from Thor: Ragnarok was seen in the recent trailer. Hulk’s Sakaar bed is assumed to be inside the skull of Giant-Man.

Doctor Strange’s Portal

The most important scene in the trailer is one that is truly breathtaking and holds the promise of bringing together the two iconic characters with the Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In this scene, both Deadpool and Wolverine are depicted leaping into a mystical portal that can only be conjured by those who have visited Kamar-Taj.

Now, does this imply that we will witness the appearance of Doctor Strange or Wong? It is highly likely that America Chavez might be the one responsible for opening the portal, as she is currently the sole known individual capable of traversing the multiverse.

Mark your calendars for July 26, 2024, as this is the day when these two incredible characters will grace the silver screen.

