‘There Are Angels’: Joe Lando Is Grateful To His Friend And Former Co-Star Jane Seymour For Help Amid L.A. Wildfire
What happened after Joe Lando’s home was burned to the ground in the Palisades fire? The actor shared everything that went on his social media and thanked Jane Seymour for her support!
Jane Seymour became Joe Lando’s knight in shining armor after his home was destroyed in the Los Angeles wildfire. The actress who starred with Lando in the 90s CBS drama Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman welcomed her former co-star into her house near Malibu.
The Night Train actor took to Instagram to thank Seymour for her gesture at the time of crisis. “Thankfully there are angels in this world. We’re left with nothing except each other,” he captioned the post.
He revealed how the Wedding Crashers actress let him and his family into her home without any hesitation. “Thank God gave us someplace to come and sleep,” he added. Apart from starring in the hit CBS drama, the duo teamed up for two other films.
In another statement, Seymour explained that her mother had instilled an important lesson on compassion from a very young age: “In times of great strife and struggle, reach out and help someone.”
She admitted that welcoming Joe and his family into her home was a no-brainer and until they make sense of the “inexplicable” they will be like her family. In the heartbreaking Instagram post, Lando spoke about the memories attached to the home that was swept away by the Palisades fire.
He said it “wasn’t big and fancy but it was our home I worked hard on it,” while choking back tears.