'There's A Real Poetry To It': Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan And Other Cast Members Tease Show's Upcoming Season

The second part of Yellowstone's fifth and final season is approaching its release, and fans are waiting to watch the series's final showdown. Over the last four seasons, fans have witnessed conflicts between the Dutton family, cowboy fun, and occasional murders. So far in the series, Dutton family patriarch John (Kevin Coster), Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri), and Colby Mayfield (Denim Richards) have passed away.

Will the streak of death continue in the fifth season? Although nothing can be predicted about the show's ending, there's one direction it might head towards. So far, we've seen Beth lose everything in her attempt to save the family ranch, except for the ranch itself.

Therefore, it could most likely be the next move for the Dutton siblings. Will the series end with someone else taking hold of the Dutton family legacy? There's a lot to watch out for in the final episodes. "It's not what you think it's gonna be; that's what's so exciting about it," the show creator told Entertainment Weekly on Taylor Sheridan's ending. "There's a real poetry to it."

In a previous interview with the outlet, Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce on the show, opened up about Yellowstone’s “profound and beautiful” ending. “I feel like I'm part of the audience as well because I'm constantly wondering what's going to happen next,” he said at the time. "I never know until I start getting scripts right before we shoot."

Wes Bentley, who plays Jamie Dutton, admitted that getting a show to get its proper closure is a blessing in the entertainment industry. "A lot of really great shows haven't made it to an ending," he added.

Having been around the industry for years, Bentley finds himself and the cast of Yellowstone “lucky” to be getting a satisfying ending. “but it also doesn't surprise me because everyone on this show brought their A game,” he added.

Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth, resonated with his sentiment and added to his statement by saying everyone poured a “lot of themselves” into the show because it meant something to everyone. “I hope the audience will feel that there is an ending worthy of their investment in these characters and this show. I hope it lands,” she added.