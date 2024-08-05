'There's No Trust': Olivia Plath Rejects Moriah's Apology After the Latter Spread Lies About Stealing Her Music

The feud between ex sister-in-laws Olivia Plath and Moriah Plath seems to continue as the former struggled to accept the latter’s apology because “it’s not specific.” In an exclusive preview of Welcome to Plathville, the duo come face to face for the first time since their fallout.

In the preview clip, Olivia explained why she had a hard time accepting Moriah’s apology. “I don't really know what to do with Mariah's apology because it's not specific,” she said. Olivia later stated that she was expecting her to apologize for calling her a liar in front of the whole world.

Last season, Moriah told Ethan that Olivia had published her music on her own account and later deleted it, keeping the profits. Although Olivia denied the allegation, Moriah didn’t budge from her statement until now. “I'm really sorry that I made up a story about you stealing my music and broadcasted that to everyone,” She admitted.

Although Olivia found comfort when the truth was unveiled, she found the apology bleak. “I think that this is a conversation she needed to have to maybe come to terms with herself,” Olivia said in the clip.

She further revealed her distrust with Moriah who despite knowing the truth felt comfortable spreading rumors about her. Olivia claimed that “there’s no trust there” between her and Moriah. “My closure is what's happening. All those things should have been worked and worked out privately,” she said.

She continued to taunt Moriah over her “suspicious” apology and teased Moriah’s upcoming song which she claims to be about her. She found it ironic that even after publishing an apology and having a face-to-face chat with her, Moriah will be releasing a song from her burn book against Olivia—who stayed silent and kept nodding, seemingly puzzled about what to say!

Advertisement

The new episodes of Welcome to Plathville will start airing on Tuesday, August 6 onwards on TLC.