‘They Love Each Other, But…’: Denzel Washington's Son Malcolm Is Curious To Find Out Secret To His Parents’ Happy Marriage

Malcolm Washington is all set to make his directorial debut with Netflix’s film adaptation of the hit Broadway play The Piano Lesson. During the film’s premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, Malcolm spoke about the incredible bond his parents, Denzel and Pauletta Washington, share that’s sustained their marriage of 40 years.

“I don't know, they love each other, but I don't know what the secret is,” he told PEOPLE. “I'm trying to find out,” he added with a grin. The proud parents were present for the screening at TIFF to support their son and posed for the cameras on the red carpet.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Pauletta said the big “secret” to their happy and long marriage is that there is no secret. “We work at it. It's work,” she said. “There are a lot of prayers for strength for staying in a forgiveness mode and both parts, mine and his. ... But it's the basic love that we have for each other,” she added.

At the premiere, Malcolm dedicated the film, which also stars his brother, John David Washington, to their mother by quoting legendary actor Colman Domingo. “He says, 'Where would we be without the dreams of our mothers?' ” Malcolm said.

While working on the film, the first-time director had his mother’s story in mind, and that made him realize that the project was “bigger” than him and the relationship he shares with his mom. "This is for everybody's mom, whether you're a son, a daughter, a mother, a father — whatever that dynamic is,” he added, acknowledging the ancestors and “long line of people” who sacrificed and fought for the position they are standing in today. "And I think it's important to honor that."

The Piano Lesson is an adaptation of August Wilson’s eponymous play. It comprises a star-studded cast — Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Deadwyler, Ray Fisher, Michael Potts, Erykah Badu, Skylar Aleece Smith, Jerrika Hinton, Gail Bean, and Corey Hawkins.

The story revolves around a Black family in the aftermath of the Great Depression in the 20s. A rift is caused amidst the family over a precious family heirloom, a piano. Some are in favor of selling it for monetary freedom, while others wish to preserve the family legacy. According to the official synopsis, it deals with themes of “family legacy” and more.

The Piano Lesson will be released in select theaters on November 8 and will stream on Netflix from November 22 onwards.