'They Sussed Me Out': One Tree Hill Star Tyler Hilton Reveals Co-Star Bethany Joy Dumped Him Because of Her Cult

One Tree Hill star Tyler Hilton opened up about his break up with girlfriend and co-star Bethany Joy, claiming that he was “sussed” out by her cult fans. The actor who played Chris Keller in the 2000s hit series shared his experience of being a member of the Big House Family in his recent memoir Dinner for Vampires.

In a fan-posted TikTok video, the actor was heard saying, “The book talks about a lot of personal stuff, you know, and I went through a lot of that with her,” at one of his concerts. The singer-actor revealed that Joy and he became “really good friends” and started becoming “close” while filming the show’s second season. Hill added that it was their mutual love for music that connected them.

“I started writing [songs] with her and hanging with her, and then, you know, we really fell for each other,” he recalled. “We started to catch feelings for real, and we were hanging out all the time,” Hill added. Their relationship was going smoothly and suddenly things started to take a turn for the worse.

That was until he realized that she was part of a cult. “We had so many beautiful, deep conversations about religion and stuff, and every once in a while I’d just get cult vibes, you know?” he said. Hill joked that he was so “into her” that he couldn’t find anything wrong about the organization.

“I was like, ‘Dude, I’m down with cults. I don’t care about that s–t. Yeah, that’s no big deal. Dude, tons of girls are with cults!'” he joked. The indie singer recalled the time his girlfriend told him that the organization needed to either approve or suss him out. “They came out to the show, and they sussed me out,” he claimed.

Since the cult said no, he was “f–ked” and was forced to break up with her. “And I’d never been broken up with by a cult before. That was the first time actually, so I really was just out of options,” he added.