'They Will Be Missed': The Voice Season 25 Pays Tribute To Debra Byrd And Ernie Fields Jr. During Finale Episode

In a night of both celebration and reflection, NBC's The Voice concluded Season 25 with a touching tribute to two cherished members of its family, Debra Byrd and Ernie Fields Jr., who passed away this year. Host Carson Daly led the heartfelt homage during the finale episode.

Debra Byrd’s Legacy Remembered

Host Carson Daly honored Debra Byrd, a renowned vocal coach on "The Voice" and "American Idol," who passed away on March 5th in Los Angeles at the age of 72. Jennifer Hudson, who worked with Byrd on "Idol," expressed her grief on social media, highlighting Byrd's enduring impact on countless artists. Hudson's tribute emphasized Byrd's supportive nature and lasting influence, stating, “She encouraged and supported us from the very beginning. I am so grateful for everything she taught us. She will be dearly missed, but her legacy lives on through the music of countless artists she influenced during her lifetime.”

Ernie Fields Jr.’s Contributions Celebrated

Ernie Fields Jr., a talented musician associated with both "The Voice" and "American Idol," was also remembered during the finale. Fields Jr. died on March 8th at his home in Pasadena, California, at the age of 89. Carson Daly acknowledged the profound contributions of Fields Jr., noting his exceptional career in music and entertainment. Daly remarked, "They both had unrivaled careers in music and entertainment and contributed so much to The Voice. And while they're no longer with us, they left behind an incredible body of work."

As Season 25 of The Voice drew to a close, the tributes to Debra Byrd and Ernie Fields Jr. served as a poignant reminder of their significant roles in shaping the musical landscape of the show. Their legacies, filled with dedication and passion, continue to resonate through the music and memories they left behind. The Voice family, alongside its audience, will forever cherish their contributions and the indelible mark they made on the world of music.

