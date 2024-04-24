'They're Doing The Best': M. Night Shyamalan Praises Bruce Willis's Family Amid Actor's Dementia Battle

In the world of movies, friendships can be just as legendary as the films themselves. One such friendship is between director M. Night Shyamalan and actor Bruce Willis. These two have created magic on screen together, with movies like The Sixth Sense and Die Hard.

Recently, Shyamalan spoke from the heart at a preview event for his new movie, Trap in Los Angeles. He shared his love and support for Willis, who has been facing various health issues, including aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

A bond beyond the screen

Shyamalan and Willis have a special bond that goes beyond their professional relationship. During this tough time, Shyamalan had nothing but kind words for Willis and his family. “He has a very loving family. They’re doing the best they can,” Shyamalan told People Magazine, referring to Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis, and their daughters Mabel and Evelyn.

In a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Shyamalan shared that his and Willis' families are very close and, "I will always think of him as a big brother and remember how much he protected me." He also shared how important Bruce Willis has been in his life and career, mentioning that as a kid, he had Willis' posters on his wall. He believed that only Willis could play the characters in Pulp Fiction and Die Hard.

Willis’ impact on Shyamalan’s career

Bruce Willis, who is 69 years old now, played the role of child psychologist Malcolm Crowe in M. Night Shyamalan’s The Sixth Sense. The Sixth Sense is marking its 25th anniversary this August. After this film became a hit, Shyamalan teamed up with Willis again for the movies Unbreakable in 2000 and Glass in 2019. Willis also made a surprise appearance in Shyamalan’s movie Split.

Love pouring for Willis

As news of Willis’ health struggles became public, tributes from fans and colleagues poured in. Shyamalan took to Twitter to call Willis his HERO, writing, “All my love and respect to my big brother Bruce Willis. I know his wonderful family is surrounding him with support and strength”.

In fact, at the star-studded opening for the 2024 TCM Classic Film Festival, actors paid tribute to Willis’ incredible career. Eric Stoltz, and Stacey Sher also shared fond memories of Willis.

Stacey Sher, the producer of Pulp Fiction, talked about her relationship with Willis. She shared a lovely incident from the shoot of Pulp Fiction. She said, that her late father, Sy Sher, who was new to the movie world found himself coaching Bruce in boxing on set. “Bruce was so kind to him, as this man who had never done this before, but revered cinema. He was why I loved movies.”

Eric Stoltz also shared a fond memory from the set of Pulp Fiction, recalling how Willis would surprise everyone with pizzas during late-night shoots.

Emma’s brave step to help others

Even with the tough times they’re facing, Bruce’s wife Emma Hemming Willis is determined to share their journey and help others. She’s planning to publish a book about caregiving in 2025. Set to be published by Maria Shriver’s Open Field, her book aims to guide and inspire those supporting loved ones with dementia.

Emma emphasizes the importance of clear communication from doctors when families first learn about the diagnosis. This book promises to be a valuable resource for caregivers and families dealing with dementia.

