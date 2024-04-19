'They're Generous': Geena Davis REVEALS How Is 'Technology Dependent' On Her Children

Geena Davis finds solace in her three children when it comes to navigating the ever-evolving world of technology. Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE at the Big Screen Achievement Awards during CinemaCon 2024 in Las Vegas, the 68-year-old actress admits to not being the most tech-savvy person.

However, she finds comfort in her kids, daughter Alizeh, and twin sons Kaiis and Kian, whom she shares with ex-husband Reza Jarrahy. Davis acknowledges her dependence on her children for technological guidance, describing them as generous with their time and passionate about social issues. It's clear that Davis values the insights and support her children provide as she navigates the complexities of the digital age.

Geena Davis: From Motherhood to Media Activism

Geena Davis embraced motherhood in her forties, welcoming her children, Alizeh, in 2002 and twins Kaiis and Kian, in 2004. Reflecting on her decision to wait, Davis expressed gratitude, believing that she would be more evolved as a parent with time.

During an appearance on ITV's Loose Talk in October 2022, she shared her determination to instill self-esteem in her children despite her own struggles with it. As her kids grew older, they inspired Davis to become an activist in Hollywood. This journey led her to establish the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media in 2004.

Motivated by her observation of the imbalance in media representation, particularly concerning female characters, Davis embarked on a mission to advocate for gender equality in the entertainment industry. What began as a concern has evolved into her life's work, shaping her legacy as a passionate advocate for inclusivity and representation in media.

Geena Davis shared with PEOPLE at CinemaCon how her three children, now all over 18, initially didn't show interest in following her footsteps into the entertainment industry.

She reflected humorously, "None of them want to be actors? I did it!" However, she revealed that two of them have since expressed interest in acting, a development that she welcomes with mixed feelings. Despite her initial surprise, Davis admitted that she would have found it challenging if they had pursued acting careers at a young age.

