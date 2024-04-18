Will Geena Davis Appear In Beetlejuice Beetlejuice? Actress Reveals

Geena Davis had some disappointing news for fans eagerly anticipating the Beetlejuice sequel. Speaking at the CinemaCon 2024 Big Screen Achievement Awards, where she received the Viola Davis Trailblazer Award, the 68-year-old actress revealed that she won't return as Barbara Maitland in the upcoming September 5 release.

When asked about her involvement in the remake, Davis responded with a humorous twist, suggesting that her absence is due to the fact that ghosts, like her character, don't age -- although she's quick to clarify that she's certainly not showing any signs of aging herself.

ALSO READ: Christine Quinn Claims Christian Dumontet Failed To Pay Medical Bills During Birth Of Their Son; Deets Inside Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

About Beetlejuice

In the original Beetlejuice film, Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin portrayed Barbara and Adam Maitland, a ghostly couple inhabiting the home of characters played by Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara.

Their peaceful afterlife is disrupted when they summon the mischievous Beetlejuice, played by Michael Keaton, to rid their home of the new inhabitants. While the original movie concluded with the Maitlands and the Deetzs finding a way to coexist, it's now evident that Davis and Baldwin's characters won't return in the sequel. However, how their absence will be addressed in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice remains a mystery.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's BOOMBAYAH still holds charm: Track played on Australian school drama Heartbreak High Season 2

Advertisement

Geena Davis Explains Why Her Return to Beetlejuice Sequel Isn't in the Cards

Geena Davis, the iconic actress known for her role in A League of Their Own, shared her perspective on why she won't be reprising her character in the Beetlejuice sequel.

According to her, it wouldn't have made sense, given the logic of ghost aging in the story. "Our characters were stuck the way they looked when they died forever, so it's been a while, it's been a minute," Davis explained.

Surprisingly, she admitted she hasn't had a chance to check out the trailer for the upcoming film, which was released in mid-March and features the return of Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, and Catherine O'Hara's characters.

Geena Davis expressed her curiosity about the Beetlejuice sequel's trailer, admitting she heard people were moved to tears by it. "I heard the trailer came out, and somebody said they were crying, so I have to see the trailer," she told ET.

Despite not being up to date on the latest updates regarding the sequel, Davis has been occupied with preparations for accepting the Viola Davis Trailblazer Award. Reflecting on this honor, she expressed immense gratitude, describing Viola Davis as a phenomenal trailblazer and emphasizing how much it means to her to follow in her footsteps.

ALSO READ: Top 15 Tallest Actresses In Hollywood: From Gwendoline Christie to Geena Davis