Did Kyle Richards hint at her alleged relationship with Morgan Wade in new RHOBH clip? DEETS inside
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards who is rumored to be dating Morgan Wade says she will date a woman after her separation from Mauricio Umansky.
Kyle Richards, the 54-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, has acknowledged that it does not matter what gender her partner is and she is up for dating a woman. As per the latest rumors, Kyle Richards is in a romantic relationship with country singer Morgan Wade after her split from husband Mauricio Umansky.
What did Kyle say?
In a sneak peek into an upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards was seen having lunch with her fellow housewives. Then she asked others whether they would ever consider dating a woman. Her question left the rest of them speechless and Dorit Kemsley almost spilled her wine.
But when Crystal Kung Minkoff asked Kyle whether she would do it, Richards simply answered with a “yeah” and a nod. Later in the sneak peek video, we also see Kyle struggling to make a decision and telling her friend Morgan, “I’m so anxious.” Morgan then assured her with a “You got it.” The fans are all excited to see how their relationship progresses in the upcoming episode.
The speculation about Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade’s relationship
Even though the two women have never confirmed any of the rumors and have always insisted that they are just friends, the speculations have only grown to proportion with time. Kyle and Morgan first met in person in 2022 after being friends online. Their friendship grew quickly as the two were often seen hanging out and having fun with each other.
In 2023, Richards and Mauricio released a joint statement in which they denied the rumored divorce but also admitted that they were going through a rough patch. The couple still lives together with their children amid the rumors of separation.
The rumors about Morgan and Kyle’s linkup first started doing rounds when Kyle was seen tattooing her initials on Morgan’s arm in an RHOBH episode, which shocked not only fans but also cast members. The two of them took advantage of the gossip and in Morgan’s Fall In Love With Me music video, Kyle was seen as the singer’s love interest. However, later, Morgan shut down all the gossip about a romantic relationship as she revealed to PEOPLE that they were just friends and said, “The internet’s a dumb place.” However, the fans are now excited to see how their relationship progresses.
ALSO READ: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Is Kyle Richards dating Morgan Wade post separation from husband?
FAQs
Star
Selena Gomez
NET Worth: ~ 1.15 MN USD (RS 10 cr)
Selena Gomez talked candidly about her singing career and whether or not she intends to put out another album soon in a conversation that will air on January 7 on the Smartless podcast. The 31-year-old artist discussed her work, which spans decades, and the effects of starting in the industry at a very young age. Selena Gome...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more