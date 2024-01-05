Did Kyle Richards hint at her alleged relationship with Morgan Wade in new RHOBH clip? DEETS inside

Kyle Richards, the 54-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, has acknowledged that it does not matter what gender her partner is and she is up for dating a woman. As per the latest rumors, Kyle Richards is in a romantic relationship with country singer Morgan Wade after her split from husband Mauricio Umansky.

What did Kyle say?

In a sneak peek into an upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards was seen having lunch with her fellow housewives. Then she asked others whether they would ever consider dating a woman. Her question left the rest of them speechless and Dorit Kemsley almost spilled her wine.

But when Crystal Kung Minkoff asked Kyle whether she would do it, Richards simply answered with a “yeah” and a nod. Later in the sneak peek video, we also see Kyle struggling to make a decision and telling her friend Morgan, “I’m so anxious.” Morgan then assured her with a “You got it.” The fans are all excited to see how their relationship progresses in the upcoming episode.

The speculation about Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade’s relationship

Even though the two women have never confirmed any of the rumors and have always insisted that they are just friends, the speculations have only grown to proportion with time. Kyle and Morgan first met in person in 2022 after being friends online. Their friendship grew quickly as the two were often seen hanging out and having fun with each other.

In 2023, Richards and Mauricio released a joint statement in which they denied the rumored divorce but also admitted that they were going through a rough patch. The couple still lives together with their children amid the rumors of separation.

The rumors about Morgan and Kyle’s linkup first started doing rounds when Kyle was seen tattooing her initials on Morgan’s arm in an RHOBH episode, which shocked not only fans but also cast members. The two of them took advantage of the gossip and in Morgan’s Fall In Love With Me music video, Kyle was seen as the singer’s love interest. However, later, Morgan shut down all the gossip about a romantic relationship as she revealed to PEOPLE that they were just friends and said, “The internet’s a dumb place.” However, the fans are now excited to see how their relationship progresses.

