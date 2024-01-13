Is Kyle Richards exiting The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Here's what we know

Ever since The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo premiered in 2010, fans have received a peek into the life of Kyle Richards. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' original cast member, Kyle Richards, has been a part of the show from Season 1. The show has allowed fans to see every facet of her life, including her friends, tattoos, and split from her husband Maurino Unmasky.

Being a child actress from a very young age, the reality star has spent almost her entire life in Los Angeles. However, recently, Kyle just said on RHOBH that she doesn't want to stay in Los Angeles for very long.

Is Kyle Richards exiting The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

In the latest episode of the RHOBH, Richards was heard saying, "I will always have a love for Los Angeles, but I just don’t feel as connected to it as I used to. The things that make me happy are being outside, running by the river, and hiking with my dog."

Kyle revealed that she intends to relocate following her youngest daughter Portia Umansky's graduation from school, which may indicate that her time at RHOBH is coming to an end.

Is Kyle Richards leaving the show anytime soon?

Portia still has a few years of school left, so it's unlikely that Kyle will be leaving RHOBH anytime soon, even though she mentioned moving to a more sedate place like Aspen, Colorado. Nonetheless, Kyle's decision to go to a new place to start over is justified by her split from Mauricio Umansky.

Kyle and Mauricio

Since Kyle and Mauricio's children are already grown, her time in Los Angeles would be limited to the show. Filming RHOBH has been challenging for Kyle because of her separation and her suspected relationship with Morgan Wade. Even though Kyle and Mauricio are still together, they might be considering selling their home and moving into separate places.

Kyle and Morgan Wade

Kyle may not want to be confined to a single city now that she and Morgan are growing closer because Morgan travels frequently for work. Even though Kyle hasn't stated that she intends to leave RHOBH anytime soon, it wouldn't be shocking if she did.

Kyle and Morgan clicked immediately after becoming friends in February 2022. Later that year, when the two acquired matching tattoos, curious fans began to speculate as to whether they were romantically involved.

