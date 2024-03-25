'This Is So Crazy': Priscilla Presley Denies Rumors Of Being 'In Love' With Former Dallas Costar Patrick Duffy

Priscilla Presley clarified her stance on her relationship with Patrick Duffy. During a discussion about her career post her 1972 divorce from rock legend Elvis Presley, Priscilla Presley addressed the rumors surrounding her alleged affection for Patrick Duffy.

ALSO READ: Bianca Censori’s Outfit Raises Eyebrows As She Steps Out With Kanye West And North West; See Here

At a Q&A session held at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut, on Saturday night, the 78-year-old Presley mentioned stumbling upon these rumors in a magazine someone shared with her recently. Priscilla explained that the speculation gained traction after a Dallas cast reunion held at the Burbank Marriott Convention Center on March 1. At this event, she, along with Duffy and his partner Linda Purl, were in attendance. Priscilla clarified that Duffy is actually romantically involved with Purl, not her.

ALSO READ: Are Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough ‘fuming’ over Harper Lockwood’s new look? Find out

Priscilla Presley calls Romance Rumors at Foxwoods with Patrick Duffy 'Utterly Absurd'

Priscilla expressed bewilderment over rumors circulating about her and Patrick, dismissing them as nonsensical during a recent Foxwoods event. Despite not specifying the article in question, the Naked Gun star found the whole situation unbelievable and bizarre. Reflecting on a recent cast gathering, she mentioned a pleasant reunion with Patrick and engaging with the audience, emphasizing the joy of reconnecting after a long time apart.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bruce Willis' Daughter Tallulah Willis Opens Up About Dissolving Filler, Says She Had Not Seen 'Real Bone Structure' In 6 Years

Duffy and Priscilla: The High School Sweethearts Stealing Hearts on 'Dallas'

Duffy and Priscilla shared the screen as high school sweethearts Bobby Ewing and Jenna Wade during her six-season stint on Dallas from 1983 to 1988. Jenna's character was pivotal as she was the mother of Bobby's son Lucas, adding layers to the drama of the popular series.

Duffy's Delight: Sharing the Screen with 'Elvis' Priscilla' on 'Dallas' was Unbelievable

During a December 2023 episode of the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, Duffy revealed his initial reaction to working with Priscilla Presley on Dallas, expressing his surprise at collaborating with "Elvis' Priscilla." Describing their first scene together as "unbelievable," he considered it a precious gift in their industry, highlighting the honor he felt to share the screen with her.

ALSO READ: ‘Happy That We Live There': Even Stevens Star Christy Carlson Romano Reveals Why She Left Hollywood To Raise Her Kids