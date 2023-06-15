Are Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough ‘fuming’ over Harper Lockwood’s new look? Find out

Lisa Marie Presley’s mom Priscilla Presley and daughter Riley Keough have the same opinion for a change. Priscilla and Riley are both displeased at Harper Lockwood’s appearance, which closely resembles her stepmother Stephanie Hobgood. Lisa's daughter, Harper's choices are being frowned upon and are being called inappropriate by the Presley women. They are reportedly “fuming” over Harper’s new look. For the unversed, Lisa Marie Presley had twins, Harper and Finley, from her marriage to Michael Lockwood.

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough angry at Harper’s look

In a recent report, RadarOnline revealed that the late musician Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter Riley and mother Priscilla are not pleased about Harper Lockwood’s new look. Harper seems like she is turning into her stepmother Stephanie Hobgood’s doppelganger, according to the report. A source spoke to the outlet and disclosed, “Both of them are privately fuming over Harper’s new look.” The insider revealed the reason behind Riley and Priscilla’s anger, “They feel it’s inappropriate and in bad taste — especially so soon after Lisa Marie’s death!”

Lisa Marie Presley passed away at 54 in January 2023. She suffered a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas and passed away at the hospital later. Ever since Lisa passed away in January, her daughter Harper has started to change her appearance to look more and more like Stephanie. Riley and Priscilla are reportedly blaming Michael Lockwood for the change. The insider revealed, “Harper’s twin sister, Finley, remains the spitting image of her late mom — right down to her hair and rock ‘n’ roll clothes!”

Three months after Lisa passed away, her ex-Michael was granted full custody of their twins, Harper and Finley. Michael got married to Stephanie Hobgod in October, and both the twins were the groomswomen at their father’s wedding.

Finley Lockwood is on Team Lisa

The source also revealed that even though Harper has taken a liking to her stepmother, her twin Finley is still on her mom’s side. The source disclosed,“Harper is crazy about her, while Finley seems to be on Team Lisa Marie!” They added, “With Stephanie’s help, Harper changed her hair color from brunette to blond to look like her! Stephanie seems to have made it a point to erase any trace of Harper’s mom from her life!”

Riley and Priscilla recently agreed on the matter of Lisa Marie Presley’s trust. The trust, which is estimated to be $35 million, will now be run by Riley alone. Even though Priscilla chose to discontinue her position as a co-trustee of the trust, she benefited from a multi-million-dollar settlement.

