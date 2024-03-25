Bianca Censori’s Outfit Raises Eyebrows As She Steps Out With Kanye West And North West; See Here

Trigger warning: This article contains references to drugs and violence

Kanye West stepped out for dinner alongside her wife, Bianca Censori, and daughter, North West. In contrast to her unusual dressing style, Censori covered up her body in a huge fur coat and black leggings. Meanwhile, West, too, was dressed in all black, complementing his daughter. The Australian-born star, who enjoys flaunting her curves most of the time, seems to be taking Kim Kardashian's warning seriously. The trio was clicked by the paparazzi, which North was quite interested in, while the other two were not so much.

Bianca Censori’s Father Wish To Confront Kanye West

Bianca Censori’s father wants to have conversations with Kanye West over parading her daughter on the streets. The Australian model, at events, was seen in see-through dresses without covering her private parts. One of the occasions was the Paris Fashion Week, where Censori appeared in a fur coat and transparent black tights. Leo, Bianaca's father, is reportedly at his breaking point and wants to address some concerns about her behavior, especially in light of her relationship with Kanye, according to reports that have surfaced.

Bianca’s father and brother reportedly have connections with the gangsters. While her brother is sentenced to death, her father is said to have links with drug smugglers. Leo has also been to prison for having a pistol and alleged drugs.

Kim Kardashian’s Warning To Bianca Censori

Bianca Censori is known to wear explicit outfits in public. However, Kim Kardashian has warned her ex-husband and the model to dress appropriately when they are around her and West’s kids. Kardashian does not wish Censori’s impression to fall on either of her four children. A source close to the SKIMS owner shared, "Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids. She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that.”

Advertisement

The warning is taken seriously by the Australian model, as she has been covering up her body every time she steps out with North West or any of her stepchildren. The ladies have been bonding lately at events, the latest being West’s listening party in San Francisco.