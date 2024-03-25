Bruce Willis' Daughter Tallulah Willis Opens Up About Dissolving Filler, Says She Had Not Seen 'Real Bone Structure' In 6 Years

In a bold move for 2024, Tallulah Willis is bidding farewell to fillers. The 30-year-old daughter of Demi Moore, 61, and Bruce Willis, 76, graced her Instagram on Saturday, March 23, with three au naturel selfies.

Paired with a heartfelt caption, she recounted her journey with fillers and expressed her newfound readiness to shed the past and embrace authenticity. Here's the enlightening story straight from Tallulah herself!

Tallulah Willis shares she hadn't seen her real bone structure in years — says she is ‘still learning to dial back’

Tallulah Willis, known for movies such as The Scarlet Letter, Bandits, The Whole Ten Yards, and more, shared via her Instagram this weekend that she no longer has face fillers.

“Hi! I was scared to mention but I recently got my fillers dissolved – after being very emotionally and psychologically wrapped up in what I thought it gave me,” Tellulah wrote alongside a trio of snapshots, before confessing, “I hadn’t seen my real bone structure in like 6 years.”

Tallulah, the youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore added that she is “still learning to dial back the futzing and the pokes and sit with myself as I am, which is hard when your brain tells you that yes! more is better!”

Tallulah's candid revelation about her fillers comes just days after she revealed her autism diagnosis for the first time

On March 15, Tallulah posted a throwback video of herself and her dad on a red carpet. In the clip, Tallulah can be seen rubbing Bruce’s head and playing with his ear.

“Tell me you are autistic without telling me you are autistic,” she captioned the post.

This admission prompted several questions from her followers in the comments section. Replying to one such fan who asked her when she learned she was on the spectrum, Tallulah said, “Actually this is the first time I've ever publically shared my diagnosis. Found out this summer and it's changed my life.”

Tallulah’s revelation received an outpouring of support from her followers, who praised her bravery in sharing her journey. The actress engaged with her followers in the comments section, thanking them for their support and reminiscing about cherished moments with her father, Bruce, who is currently battling dementia.

