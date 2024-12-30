‘This Season Is Magic’: Natasha Rothwell Is Excited To Return For White Lotus; Says Her Character Will Bring ‘Main Character Energy’

Natasha Rothwell is pumped about revving her character Blenda in The White Lotus season 3. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress admitted that she loved witnessing the magical shooting process on the sets of the hit HBO dramedy. "I would be on set, even when it wasn't my day shooting, just to watch the magic unfold," she revealed.

Although Rothwell had seen the scripts and knew what was coming, she was "gagged" watching any crucial scene of the show. "I'd be like, 'Oh, s---.' I really do think that this season is magic. That's the only word," she added.

Her character, Belinda, the White Lotus Maui's spa manager, first appeared in season one and is the only returning character in the third season of the hit satirical vacation anthology. Rothwell announced the news in April 2023, but the details about how her character relocates from Hawaii have been kept under wraps.

"The tension has been unbearable, honestly," Rothwell said about keeping the details hidden. My hairdresser, the cab driver, people have been shaking me down for information and I'm just like, 'I've signed my life away. I can't tell you anything,'" she added.

However, she did tease that Blenda will bring the "main character energy" after wealthy resort guest Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) crushed her dream of opening a wellness business together in season one. Rothwell revealed that her character is still in Thailand, working at the resort, and is part of an exchange program to learn more about starting a wellness sector business.

"She's staying at the hotel, which is something that she hasn't done before, and so we get to see her really dip her toe in the other side of life of the upstairs/downstairs of White Lotus," the actress teased.

She revealed that the show's creator, Mike White, was "really drawn" to Asian culture and spirituality for the third season,n which will prominently take place in Thailand. Apart from experiencing the luxuries of a guest, Blenda will also face huge cultural shocks.

The White Lotus season three will premiere on HBO on 16 February 2025.