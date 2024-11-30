Throwback: ‘There’s A Lot Of Story...’: Revisit What Millie Bobby Brown Had To Say About Bidding ‘Goodbye’ To Stranger Things

Stranger Things had its adventures depicted since the time its actors were very young. When we talk about Millie Bobby Brown, she was around 12 years old. As the years passed by and the show entered its latest season, the Enola Holmes actress turned 19.

This was also the time when she admitted that she was “ready” to bid farewell to the role of Eleven in Stranger Things.

In an interview from 2023, Millie Bobby Brown spoke of how she was eager to wrap up the series.

"I'm definitely ready to wrap up. I feel like there's a lot of the story that's been told now, and we know of it; it's been in our lives for a very long time,” the actress from The Electric State mentioned.

Talking to Seventeen, back then, Bobby Brown further went on to mention that she was very ready to bid goodbye to her then-present chapter of life and focus on new ones that are to come in the future.

In her interview, the Godzilla: King of the Monsters actress went on to add that although she is ready to move ahead, she will always be grateful for her time on the show.

Well, while Millie Bobby Brown is planning to move on from the science fiction series, the end is still far away.

For those who do not know, the Duffer Brothers are planning to have the series end with its season 5.

According to Netflix, Stranger Things season 5 has now begun with its filming, officially.

The actor and the crew have stepped back on the set of the aforementioned series on January 8, 2024. Per reports, filming of the series has already reached halfway.

Sadie Sink, who plays the role of Max in Stranger Things, stated the cast and crew are savoring all the moments on the set of the final season. Meanwhile, even the actress who depicts Vecna, Jamie Campbell Bower, stated in a video that while season 4 was big, the next season will be even bigger.

