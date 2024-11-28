Is Stranger Things Season 5 Bringing THIS Character Back From The Dead? Learn Here

The audience is ready for the final season of Stranger Things, but they are surely not prepared to welcome one major character from the previous seasons. We are talking about Matthew Modine, who played the role of Papa in the science fiction and action series brought up by Netflix.

For those who have followed the series very closely, Papa is also known to be Hawkins Lab head, Dr. Martin Brenner.

In a new interview by Vulture, which was titled Matthew Modine Doesn’t Think His Stranger Things Time Is Up, the star from Full Metal Jacket mentioned that the character might not be as dead as he seemed in Stranger Things Season 4 – Part 2.

“I wouldn’t want him to be dead,” Modine stated right before he played with the brains of the fans.

The actor from Married to the Mob went on to ask “How did he [Brenner] survive the Demogorgon? How did he survive One?”

One last question that Modine had during his interview included Eleven, as he asked when Millie Bobby Brown’s character uses her powers against Dr Brenner, after blowing three guards in the air, Modine’s character simply “thwarts her” asking “You didn’t think it was going to be that easy, did you?”

The actor from The Dark Knight Rises then even mentioned that Eleven was not able to use her powers against Papa, which might be an indication that Dr. Brenner has something more “than meets the eye?”

Per a lot of theories online, fans have always speculated that Dr. Brenner is not only the president of his lab but is also a client.

On the other hand, many believe that he was the original psychically endowed operative who was working for the government.

This also clears how Dr. Brenner knew to push the children beyond their boundaries to use their psychic powers.

If the rumors are true, and Papa returns for one last time, we might see him using his supernatural powers that have not been revealed until now.

Stranger Things Season 5 will be out on Netflix sometime in 2025.

