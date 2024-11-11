Throwback: When Millie Bobby Brown Shared Her Views About Going To College

Millie Bobby Brown rose to stardom as soon as the Netflix science fiction series, Stanger Things, was released. Well, this also pushed the actress to opt for homeschooling instead of getting social with other students. This might be the reason that the Enola Holmes star did not choose to attend college physically.

As per a report by The Things from October 2023, Millie Bobby Brown opened up about her decision of not going to college while also expressing her interest in learning further and gaining knowledge while talking to Heart Radio, UK.

The British actress stated that for her, changing the lives of people happens to be a very important job. Hence, going to school has been important to her. She also reflected on her role as a UNICEF ambassador, being the reason to learn more in the future.

While she was accepted to Purdue University back in 2022, Bobby brown opted to be an online student.

For those unversed, the Damsel actress was studying health and human services. However, per The Things, her past homeschooling experience might be the reason Brown chose to be an online student.

Talking to the radio, Bobby Brown had mentioned, “I actually did it [attend classes] while filming. But I have to be realistic about my schedule, you know, and just be able to like [ask myself], ‘Am I really going to be able to do this while I’m working?’”

She then went on to add that she had been pulling out when it felt “all too much” and then again went back at it.

The actress from the movie The Electric State then also added that she likes to give herself some "grace,” also stating that she can’t do everything.

In the interview, Bobby Brown also revealed that as she was homeschooled from a very tender age, it had made her less interested in socializing while also learning things at her own level and on her own.

“I was always the kid who said, ‘Everyone, focus on the teacher,’” she stated, adding that she likes to learn by herself.

It was since the time Millie Bobby Brown set foot on the Stranger Things set that she went ahead with homeschooling.

Back in 2017, she had even stated on social media that homeschooling had worked well for her over the year.

The actress’s other credits besides playing Eleven in Stranger Things are the 2019 movie Godzilla: King of the Monsters, its sequel Godzilla vs. Kong, and more.

