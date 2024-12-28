Throwback: When Bruno Mars Dedicated a Special Performance to an 'Amazing Young Woman' Who Survived a Car Crash

Bruno Mars is a great artist, but he is an even greater person. While diving into our archives today, here’s something we found that stands testament to that claim.

It was in 2014 when Mars won our hearts by dedicating a special performance to a little girl who recovered from a car crash with the help of his songs.

Zumyah Thorpe was a survivor of a drunk driving accident that took place in 2013. The incident killed her pregnant mother and two sisters. Surviving the crash, Zumyah sustained a terrible brain injury, as reported at the time by Ace Showbiz. Her doctors then prescribed Mars’ songs to be played daily during her treatment in the hospital, and the standout therapy seemed to have worked.

After the concert, the Count on Me singer posted a bunch of pictures of himself and Zumyah on Instagram. The first picture was captioned, “Tonight’s show was dedicated to this amazing young woman. I love you, Zumyah.”

The second picture shared by the musician was even more touching, as it featured him tenderly kissing Zumyah’s cheek and her smiling brightly. He wrote along with the snap, “Zumyah, tonight you gave my band and I something we’ve never felt before. You’re an inspiration to the world! #WeLoveYouZumyah.”

In 2024, Bruno Mars is still relevant, loved, and popular. The singer is currently riding a success streak following his two very well-received collaborations with Rosé of Blackpink and Lady Gaga. For the latter collaboration, Die With a Smile, the singer earned two Grammy nominations: one in the Song of the Year category and the other in the Best Pop/Duo Group Performance category.

Reacting to the nomination, Gaga penned a gratitude note to him on Instagram, which came alongside a picture of the pair. She wrote, “I’m so grateful for these 2 GRAMMY NOMINATIONS! Because of our amazing fans, we are so blessed to be nominated for Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo Recording for Die With A Smile! @recordingacademy We love y’all! Monsters and hooligans did that.”

The 2025 Grammy Awards are scheduled for February 2.

