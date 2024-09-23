TRIGGER WARNING: This article contaisn references to death.

Heather Graham always remembers her relationship with the late Heath Ledge. The two stars had a very good chemistry and dated for from 2000 to 2001. On January 22, 2008, Ledger was tragically discovered dead at a New York City apartment after accidentally overdosing after experiencing months of physical and mental stress.

The 51-year-old actress called him as a "special person" in 2021 while sharing some never-before-seen pictures from their year-long romance. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Going through my photos I found these. Just remembering this time. Heath Ledger was such a special person."

In one photo, Graham is dressed up as he filmed for From Hell; it is assumed that Ledger visited the set. Another picture see Graham surrounding Ledger with her arm. Ledger appeared to have snapped a selfie in front of a mirror for the third one.

The two met while they were working in Prague. While Ledger was filming A Knight's Tale—the comic adventure that would become one of his defining roles—Graham was working with Johnny Depp on the Jack the Ripper thriller From Hell.

Having met Michelle Williams on set in 2004, Ledger went on to date her while filming Brokeback Mountain. They welcomed their daughter Matilda, who was born in 2005. Howeevr, the couple calle it quits in 2007.

In January 2008, Ledger overdosed on prescription drugs in his New York residence, resulting in his death. After the Australian actor passed away, people all around the world expressed their sorrow.

Six months later, the final film Ledger completed before his death, The Dark Knight, was released. He won a posthumous Oscar for his role as The Joker.

Ledger's other credits includes the films Brokeback Mountain (for which he was nominated for an Oscar in 2006), I'm Not There, and Ten Things I Hate About You. Ledger was romantically linked to several actors, including Graham.

