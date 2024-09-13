Throwback: When Jodie Sweetin Said Full House Men Helped Her Learn How To Handle Life 'With Humor'

Jodie Sweetin recently opened up about her Full House co-stars' profound impact on her life. While speaking to E! News, she reflected on her eight-year role as Stephanie Tanner. The 41-year-old actress revealed that Bob Saget, John Stamos, and Dave Coulier taught her to deal with life's ups and downs with humor. Sweetin, who was only six when she started on the show, cherished the close bonds she formed with her co-stars.

Sweetin, who has since returned to her Full House days via the podcast How Rude, Tanneritos, described the experience as emotional and nostalgic. "It's like going back and watching all of the best home movies," she said to E! News.

This project allowed her to see the show from a different angle and appreciate how the audience experienced the evolution of these relationships.

Even years after the show's finale in 1995, the Full House cast remains close. Sweetin shared the warmth and comfort of cast reunions, stating, "There's constant laughing, that's one thing for sure." She compared their bond to that of a family, noting that they share inside jokes and continue to support each other through life's events. "It just feels like a common language," she said.

Sweetin's relationship with Andrea Barber, who played Kimmy Gibler, represents this enduring bond. The two have remained friends and worked together on the podcast, which Sweetin describes as a way to relive and celebrate their everyday experiences.

Advertisement

Sweetin also opened up about her personal struggles, including digestive issues that led her to use Align Probiotics. She reported significant improvements, saying that she noticed such a huge difference.

Bob Saget's death in January 2022 significantly impacted the Full House family. Sweetin credits Saget, along with Stamos and Coulier, teaching her to deal with life's challenges with humor.

"I learned how to deal with life with humor," Sweetin explained. She admired how Saget and her co-stars turned difficult situations into opportunities for laughter, a lesson she still applies in her life.

Sweetin has shared this approach with her daughters, Zoie and Beatrix, sharing the value of coping with life's ups and downs through humor. On the other hand, her daughters have their own fashion preferences, frequently opting for styles that Sweetin finds nostalgic.

ALSO READ: Lil Wayne Reacts To The Super Bowl Halftime Show Snub: 'It Hurt A Lot'