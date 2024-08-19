Full House Star David Lipper Reveals How He Was Cast In 1987 Sitcom After His Previous Show’s Pilot Did Not Air On TV

David Lipper's experience getting cast in the 1987 show Full House was one of a kind. During his appearance on the How Rude Tanneritos podcast, the actor revealed that Warner Bros. approached him for the sitcom after his previous show did not air on the channel.

Lipper entered Full House in its last season, but before that, the actor shot a pilot for a show titled The Secret Life of Harry Green, which was later changed to Reality Check. According to the Hollywood star, the show also included Hilary Swank and Kaley Cuoco as leads.

Speaking to Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber on their podcast, the actor shared that the Warner Bros. producers claimed that they were fans of his work, and as the last show could not be picked up, they would like to put him in another one of the shows.

Lipper said to the hosts, "The president of Warner Bros. at the time—Warner Bros. Television—he said to me, 'Look, we're fans. I'm a fan. We're going to put you on another show." He added, "And that's when they put me on Full House."

Moreover, talking about the unaired pilot, the Canadian star shared the details of the shelved show. “It was an unbelievably funny show that starred me, and then my costars were these little people who kind of had decent careers.”

He continued to say, "Giovanni Ribisi; Hilary Swank, who may have won a couple of Oscars; Tiffani Thiessen played my girlfriend; and my little sister was played by somebody who really went nowhere, Kaley Cuoco.”

Reality Check was produced by the FRIENDS creators Kevin Bright, Martha Kauffman, and David Crane. However, the trio’s other show and the 1994 blockbuster sitcom got picked up by Warner Bros.

Meanwhile, the veteran actor said, "This was like a big, big—they actually thought this had a better shot than Friends because we had huge test scores.” While FRIENDS became a huge hit amongst the audience, Reality Check lacked a response despite having good comedy content.

David Lipper played the character of Viper in the ABC sitcom. On the other hand, Reality Check is available to stream on YouTube in three parts.

