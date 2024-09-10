Throwback: When Kristen Stewart Called Donald Trump 'A Little Baby' Over Former President's Past Tweets About Her

Kristen Stewart made headlines in February 2017 when she responded candidly to former President Donald Trump's tweets about her. The actress addressed the comments during her Saturday Night Live (SNL) hosting gig, revealing her decision to come out publicly in a bold and spontaneous manner.

The controversy started when Trump tweeted about Stewart's breakup with Robert Pattinson in 2012. Trump's tweets criticized Stewart for allegedly cheating on Pattinson with director Rupert Sanders, and he advised Pattinson not to reconcile with her. Fast forward to February 2017, and Stewart addressed these comments directly during her SNL monologue.

In her opening remarks, Stewart said, “Donald, if you didn’t like me then, you’re probably really not going to like me now. Because I’m hosting SNL and I’m, like, so gay, dude.”

Her decision to go public on national television was described as a very shoot-from-the-hip moment. Stewart explained that while sitting with SNL writers, someone brought up Trump's previous tweets, prompting her to make a statement about her sexuality.

Stewart was not surprised by Trump's remarks, which she described as petty and intrusive. She added, “Of course he had to weigh in on my tarring and feathering. It’s like, ‘What is this 20-year-old who has no idea about life doing to this man?’”

She added a personal touch, saying, “He’s such a little baby” and “F*** you, b****!” She was frustrated with the former President's focus on her personal life.

The tweets in question arose from a scandal in 2012 when Stewart was photographed kissing Rupert Sanders while still in a relationship with Pattinson. Stewart publicly apologized for the incident, and Trump's tweets were part of a larger backlash she received at the time. The former President's remarks were interpreted as an unnecessary intrusion into her personal life.

In her interview with Rolling Stone, Stewart showed that she was tired of the constant focus on her past relationship with Pattinson. She said that Robert and she couldn't keep talking about that thing because it was really weird.

She continued, "It’s like if someone kept asking you – I mean for literally decades – ‘But senior year in high school?’ You’re like, ‘Fing A, man! I don’t know!’” Stewart shared that she had been openly gay with her partner for years and found the continued scrutiny invasive.

