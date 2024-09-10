Taylor Swift Is Facing Major Fan Backlash And It Has ONE Donald Trump Connection; Details Inside

Taylor Swift seldom upsets her fans, but when it does happen, it’s noteworthy. Curious about what happened and how? Read on for the details. The TTPD hitmaker, per the buzz online, is facing backlash from Swifties for embracing Brittany Mahomes on Sunday, September 8, during the final day of the US Open. She attended the game with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who is a teammate of Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes’s husband.

Why the anger against the famous WAG, you ask? Well, because she is a Trump supporter, and Taylor Swift is very openly not. Or rather, she wasn’t until 2020, when she publicly criticized the Republican hopeful while endorsing Joe Biden for president.

With the 2024 presidential election just months away, the pop titan is yet to announce her preferred political side.

Reminding Taylor of how she criticized Trump in her 2020 documentary Miss Americana, during which she stated, “I need to be on the right side of history,” Swifties called their idol for breaking away from her political views from four years ago by embracing the wife of her boyfriend’s teammate, with whom she became close late last year. The duo was seen sharing a suite and supporting their partners at multiple games during the previous football season, which ended with their team, the Kansas City Chiefs, clinching the Super Bowl title.

On September 5, the first game of the latest football season, the ladies, however, were seen maintaining distance, fueling speculations of a feud. This speculation died down after their hug on the earlier-mentioned date, leaving Swifties agitated, who pointed out the disparity between the Bad Blood singer’s words and actions.

“Hey @taylorswift13, you dropped this,” one user wrote on X, attaching a picture of a spine. This theme was repeated multiple times on X, where users resurfaced the singer’s old tweets against Trump, accusing her of being selectively political.

“i don’t expect a billionaire to lead the revolution or anything i’m just confused as to why one would make a movie about standing up for what’s right at cost, only to literally never stand for anything again,” another of many upset Swifties wrote, while a third fan added, “this might be the worst and most widespread public backlash she has had in years, and tbh, i hope she’s freaking out.”

Well, we cannot confirm if the uproar is freaking Taylor out because, if being attached to Trump and his political campaign did affect her in the slightest, last month would have been an apt time for her to speak out, when the real estate mogul-turned-politician used AI-generated pictures to falsely claim a growing Swifties-for-Trump movement.

On the work front, Taylor Swift is at the doorstep of concluding her record-breaking Eras Tour, which, according to her, ends this December.

