Don Cheadle Revealed His Initial Thoughts Following Robert Downey Jr’s Return To MCU

Robert Downey Jr. coming back to the MCU has become big news. While many have appreciated it, a few have shared their criticism following the announcement. In the meantime, Don Cheadle, who portrayed the character of James Rhodes aka the War Machine, opened up sharing his views following the return of the Oppenheimer actor.

During the Toronto International Film Festival, he sat to have a conversation with Collider’s Steve Weintraub and spoke about the future of Marvel Studios movies and the return of Robert Downey Jr.

"I was like, 'What the f*ck?'" the House of Lies actor stated about how he felt when he came to know about the Iron Man star coming again to the MCU.

Further, when asked about the projects that the studio is currently working on, he played coy and stated he was not sure what the interviewer was pointing toward.

The Ocean’s Twelve actor then even stated that he had heard of the “Russo Brother”, asking if there happens to be two of them.

However, he then stressed stating that he cannot talk about the projects Marvel Studios is secretly working on.

During the interview, all that Don Cheadle stated about the future of Marvel was that the studio is currently rewriting and reworking and that he can't say even a bit about it.

Meanwhile, The Wonder Years star also stated that Secret Wars is one of the projects that is being rewritten, while its schedule moving around.

Robert Downey Jr. was announced to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe during this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. The highly acclaimed actor will be playing the role of villain, Victor von Doom also known as Doctor Doom. His antagonist character will be seen in the future Avengers movies such as Avengers: Doomsday as well as Avengers: Secret Wars.

With the announcement of Downey Jr. joining the superhero franchise again, even the Russo Brothers, Anthony and Joe Russo made the headlines as they will be directing the aforementioned two entries of the new Avengers movies.

Anthony and Joe Russo have been a part of the MCU for years, as they had directed the 2014 film, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, then the 2016 movie Captain America: Civil War, as well as the two greatest hits, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Don Cheadle was prompting his film Unstoppable at the TIFF.

