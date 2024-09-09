Throwback: When Leonardo DiCaprio Asked Timothee Chalamet To Avoid Roles In 'Superhero Movies'; Here’s How Actor Responded

Timothee Chalamet is one of the most promising actors in Hollywood today. However, he was once asked by another acting legend, Leonardo DiCaprio, to avoid doing “superhero movies.” Talking about the time the two had this conversation, the Call Me By Your Name actor also reflected on which movie had inspired him to choose acting as his career.

While Chalamet first revealed in 2022 that his Dont Look Up co-star had given him this advice; he provided a few personal details later during the launch of his 2024 blockbuster, the sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s Dune.

Talking to The New York Times during the press tour of Dune: Part Two, Chalamet stated that although the Inception star had asked him to do so, he won't be shutting doors to comic book movies completely like DiCaprio has done.

“Well, Leonardo DiCaprio said to me, ‘No superhero movies, no hard drugs.’ Which I thought was very good,” the Little Woman star mentioned during the press tour to the outlet.

He further added that he follows both of DiCaprio’s advice while also stressing that Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight awakened the bug of acting within him.

Chalamet then also went on to add that if a script for a superhero movie is excellent and if the director is the best in Hollywood, he would consider acting in one such film.

The Wonka actor even stated during the New York Film Critics Circle Awards back in 2018 that it was after watching The Dark Knight at an “AMC Empire 25 in Times Square” that he had considered acting as a career option when he was young.

Well, not too far in the future, Timothee Chalamet got to work with Nolan in the 2014 film Interstellar.

Meanwhile, his co-stars from the Dune franchise have all been part of either the Marvel or DC franchises. The two ladies from Dune: Part Two, Zendaya and Florence Pugh, both have a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When it comes to Josh Brolin, he has been in multiple Marvel movies, one time as Cable in Deadpool 2 and the second time as the ruthless Thanos in the Avengers entries.

Similarly, Dave Bautista and Stellan Skarsgard are also a part of the MCU. Meanwhile, Jason Momoa was the Aquaman of DC Extended Universe.