Throwback: When Liam Payne Revealed He Was Born Three Weeks Early And Kept Falling Sick As An Infant

More than a decade before Liam Payne’s untimely demise, the pop star revealed that he was “essentially dead at birth” and kept falling ill as an infant after being born three weeks early.

Payne made the revelation in his former boyband’s 2011 book Dare to Dream – Life as One Direction. At the time, the singer also shared that he only had one properly functioning kidney due to the string of health issues he suffered after his birth.

Opening up about his medical condition after birth, The Strip That Down hitmaker wrote, “doctors couldn’t get any reaction from me so I had to be brought round and although it seemed like I was okay, there were underlying problems.”

Liam Payne then explained that he arrived three weeks before his mother was due and kept falling sick as a child. The pop star shared how he always wound up in hospitals undergoing numerous tests in between the age of zero to four but doctors failed to “find out what was wrong.”

He revealed that medical professionals eventually discovered that one of his kidneys failed to function properly and “it had scarred.” Payne also shared that he had to get 32 injections in his arm in the morning and evening in order to get better.

The-then 18-year-old further revealed that while he still had two kidneys, one does not work, needing him to be careful about not drinking too much liquids, including water.

“I have to keep myself as healthy as possible,” the Teardrops singer wrote in the book at the time.

Liam Payne tragically breathed his last at the age of 31 after falling off the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16.

According to ABC News, a partial autopsy report revealed that the LP1 creator allegedly had “multiple substances” in his system, including a drug called “pink cocaine,” at the time of his unfortunate passing. Investigation into his death is currently ongoing.

