Liam Payne's One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan & Zayn Malik Issue Joint Statement About His Death: 'Completely Devastated'

Liam Payne's One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik have issued a joint statement regarding the untimely death of the former at the age of 31.

The statement comes less than 24 hours after Payne was tragically reported dead following a fatal fall from the third-floor balcony of the CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires.

Payne's surviving bandmates Styles, Tomlinson, Horan and Malik took to the official Instagram of the One Direction account to share the statement. "We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing," the statement read.

"In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly," it continued.

The members also mentioned that they will "forever" treasure the memories they shared with Payne. They also sent their thoughts to the singer's family, friends, and fans "who loved him alongside us."

"We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam. Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry," the statement concluded. Elsewhere, Louis Tomlinson broke his silence on Liam Payne's passing and issued an individual statement remembering his former bandmate.

Liam Payne's family also mourned the loss of the beloved singer hours after his tragic demise. "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul," the said.

Advertisement

The family also mentioned that they are "supporting each other the best we can" amid the difficult time and asked others to respect their "privacy and space" during this time.

According to People Magazine, initial reports of post-mortem examination revealed that Payne died from sustaining internal and external hemorrhages and multiple traumatic injuries. Forensic experts revealed that he suffered at least 25 injuries caused by the fall and mentioned that the traumatic brain injuries were “enough to cause death.”

Earlier, Alberto Crescenti, director of Buenos Aires' public emergency medical service, revealed that the the musician sustained "very serious injuries incompatible with life" and had "no possibility of resuscitation” after the fall.

While it was initially reported that Liam Payne fell of the third-floor balcony of the hotel room, Pablo Policicchio, communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry, stated that he "had jumped from the balcony of his room" instead.

ALSO READ: Remembering Liam Payne: 10 Key Highlights Of One Direction Star’s Life Revisited Amid His Tragic Passing