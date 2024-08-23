Throwback: When Neil Patrick Harris Pushed For THIS Storyline to Happen in How I Met Your Mother

Whenever you hear the name How I Met Your Mother, you recall a lot of great episodes, storylines, and intriguing chemistry between the friends on screen. However, one particular chemistry between Neil Patrick Harris and Cobie Smulders remains especially beloved.

While everyone loved this storyline, it was actually Neil Patrick Harris's idea to bring these episodes to fruition. Harris’s character, Barney Stinson, became one of the most adored characters from the highly acclaimed sitcom How I Met Your Mother.

Meanwhile, Cobie Smulders's character, Robin, was also appreciated for her role in the series. The audience got the best of this sitcom when Robin and Barney Stinson developed a close bond.

Back in 2013, Neil Patrick Harris opened up about how he pushed for the storyline where Robin and Barney got together.

The A Series of Unfortunate Events star stated that he had been "actively trying to make that happen," referring to the time when Robin and Barney had a romantic bond in How I Met Your Mother.

He further added that he was continually talking to the writers of the show and even pitched them ideas for the storyline. Additionally, Harris mentioned that besides simply pushing the writers, he would "try to do little things in our scenes together where I gave her an extra look and an extra glance or would stare only at her during a whole scene just to see if anyone was noticing."

Advertisement

The A Million Ways to Die in the West actor then added that he always thought it was a nice story that his character, Barney, always liked Robin, who Ted, played by Josh Radnor, also wanted.

"Though really I was just hoping that I'd get to 'F' her once and get it out of my system, but it was a good 'F'. It was a capital 'F'!" Neil Patrick Harris stated to the outlet.

The storyline in question, focusing on Robin and Barney’s relationship, was loved by many fans of the highly acclaimed sitcom. However, the followers were disappointed by the controversial finale of Season 9.

This disappointment stemmed from the fact that, throughout the entire season, the audience was led to believe that Robin and Barney would finally find happiness after getting married. However, the finale took a surprising turn, jumping forward in time and revealing that the couple had divorced.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 20 Famous Gay Actors in Hollywood of All Time