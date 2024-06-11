Which Stars Appear In A Million Ways To Die In The West? Cast List Explored

A Million Ways to Die in the West is a Western comedy film directed by Seth MacFarlane. The movie is packed with humor and a star-studded cast. But, still, it failed to get good reviews from critics. However, the movie did earn a loyal fanbase and nominations for both the People’s Choice Award and the International Film Music Critics Association award.

Despite the mixed reviews, one thing’s for sure: this movie packs a punch with its cast and unexpected cameos. Let’s take a look at the stars who make this film shine.

Seth MacFarlane played the lead role of Albert Stark

Seth Macfarlane who also directed and wrote the film stars as Albert Stark. Albert is a timid sheep herder who dislikes the dangerous life of the Old West. MacFarlane is known for creating Family Guy and American Dad. He brings his comedic touch to this character as well. Throughout the movie, Albert learns to face his fears and grow as a person.

Charlize Theron as Anna Barnes Leatherwood

Charlize Theron plays Anna Barnes Leatherwood, a mysterious and beautiful woman. She arrives in town and befriends Albert. Anna helps him gain confidence and teaches him how to shoot. As the story progresses, Albert and Anna develop feelings for each other. But, little did Albert know is that Anna is the wife of notorious outlaw Clinch Leatherwood.

Liam Neeson as Clinch Leatherwood

Liam Neeson portrays Clinch Leatherwood, the ruthless antagonist of the film. He’s the movie’s big baddie who sends shivers down your spine. While he is onscreen, you can’t help but hold your breath, wondering what he’ll do next.

Amanda Seyfried as Louise

Amanda Seyfried plays Louise, Albert’s ex-girlfriend. She leaves Albert early in the movie, just because she finds him weak and unable to survive in the Old West. She quickly moves on to a new boyfriend who seems more suitable for the harsh life. She finds a new guy named Foy, who appears more capable of dealing with the challenges of frontier life.

Neil Patrick Harris as Foy

Neil Patrick Harris as Foy is the arrogant owner of the town's mustachery. He’s Lousie’s new boyfriend who loves to flex his wealth and status. Foy’s arrogance is on full display as he struts around town, showing off his wealth and status. Foy’s arrogance is just the opposite of Albert’s initially timid nature.

Giovanni Ribisi as Edward

Giovanni Ribisi plays Edward, Albert’s best friend. Edward shares a similar personality with Albert and works as a cobbler. His innocent yet awkward romance with Ruth adds humor to the film. Despite her profession as an adult worker, their innocent and awkward romance makes the movie more interesting.

Sarah Silverman as Ruth

Sarah Silverman plays Ruth, Edward’s girlfriend, in A Million Ways to Die in the West. Ruth works as an adult worker in the local saloon, but her love for Edward is genuine and unwavering. Their romantic adventures keep the audience laughing throughout the movie. Ruth’s character shows that love can be funny and beautiful, no matter the circumstances.

The other side cast members were, Christopher Hagen, Gian Afron, Beth Toody, Rex Lynn, John Elwood, Amik Byram, Evan Jonas, and more.

Notable cameos

Jamie Foxx as Django Freeman, shooting the owner of a runaway slave game

Ryan Reynolds is a man killed by Clinch in the saloon.

Christopher Lloyd as Doc Brown from Back to the Future.

Gilbert Gottfried as Abraham Lincoln in a hallucination scene

Dennis Haskins as Dr. Von Plume, a snake oil salesman.

Ewan McGregor as a cowboy mocking Albert at the fair.

John Michael Higgins as a dandy in the saloon.

Bill Maher as a comedian.

