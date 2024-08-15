Throwback: When Rachel Zegler Revealed She Had Childhood Crush On THIS Shazam: Fury Of Gods Co-Star

In March 2023, when fans were eagerly anticipating the release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, delightful news surfaced about one of its stars. Yes, you guessed it right; it's about Rachel Zegler. Zegler is known for her captivating performance as Anthea; she shared a nostalgic revelation that caught the attention of many.

During an interview, she opened up about her childhood crush from the film. Let’s take a closer look at the delightful story and explore what it meant for Zegler to share the screen with someone she admired for so long.

Rachel Zegler’s crush

During an interview with SlashFilm promoting Shazam! Fun of the Gods, she opened up about her childhood crush on none other than Adam Brody. Adam Brody plays the role of the adult version of Freddy in the film. He also played the role of Dave Rygalski on Gilmore Girls. Zegler said, “I had a crush on his character from Gilmore Girls... So I told him. I was like, ‘I just wanted you to know... I need to get this out of my head: I was in love with you.’”

Everybody was surprised by Zegler’s confession, especially Brody. But Brody was very sweet and supportive too. Zegler even joked about how she was “terrified” on the rooftop scene with him. She claimed that it was like reliving my childhood feelings. “It was amazing; dreams do come true,” she added.

Advertisement

Working with Two Freddys

In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Zegler had the unique experience of acting with two characters named Freddy. Along with Adam Brody, she worked with Jack Dylan Grazer too, who was playing the role of young Freddy. Moreover, Zegler praised Adam Brody for his performance. She claimed that he captured the teenage awkwardness very well.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods brought back familiar faces too. This includes Zachary Levi as the titular character, Billy Batson, alongside returning cast members like Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Ian Chen, and others. The film also introduced a new threat in the form of the Daughters of Atlas, played by Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Zegler. All of them together faced off against Shazamily.

Behind-the-scenes

Creating a film like Shazam! Fury of the Gods involved a lot of hard work and creativity. Rachel Zegler shared how trusting the director, David F. Sandberg, is. She claimed that he helped bring the film to life and he had a clear vision for the film too.

Advertisement

They also mentioned how the visual effects team contributed to the movie's magic. “Our VFX artists have a very cool function on their iPad, where they go up and show you dimensionally what it’s going to look like,” Zegler explained. This technology helped the cast understand how their movements would fit into the fantastical world they were creating.

Box office collection of Shazam! Fury of the Gods

After two weeks in theaters, Shazam! Fury of the Gods has earned USD 102.4 million worldwide. The sequel added around USD 37 million in its second week, after a slower start with USD 65.5 million in its first week. The majority of the earnings came from international markets, contributing USD 56.1 million, while the U.S. box office brought in USD 46.3 million.

However, these numbers are much lower compared to the original Shazam! Movie. The OG movie made USD 78 million in the U.S. alone during its first two weeks. The production budget of Shazam! Fury of the Gods was USD 110–125 million, so the film had a lot more to cover. Also at that time, the movie faced tough competition from upcoming blockbusters like Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and The Super Mario Bros Movie.

Advertisement

You can watch or rewatch the movie on Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioCinema, and even purchase it from Google Play Movies & TV.

ALSO READ: How To Watch The DC Movies In Chronological Order? Find Out