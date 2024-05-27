How To Watch The DC Movies In Chronological Order? Find Out

The DC Extended Universe (DCEU) has given fans a complicated but exhilarating range of films. Now, on the eve of a new universe for DC helmed by James Gunn and Peter Safran, let’s figure out how to watch DCEU movies. So if you’re just starting out or have been watching these movies for quite some time now, here’s your guide from Man of Steel to the latest ones.

According to the release order

Watching DCEU films in release order is simple since it follows their movie distribution timeline. The list includes:

When watched in release order, these movies give an account of how the DCEU evolved when it was premiering.

In chronological order

For those who want everything about the DCEU story exactly as it happens within its world, then this is their chronological sequence:

Non-canon films and elseworlds

Some exceptional films within the DCEU do not fit into its main storyline. These movies re-imagine familiar characters and should be considered as standalone stories:

Joker (2019): It explores another background story for the infamous villain other than what was shown in DCEU.

The Batman (2022): A gritty and standalone portrayal of Gotham’s hero.

Such movies offer different perspectives to viewers who might wish to get away from the main plot of DCEU for a while.

Special mentions

Zack Snyder's Justice League: Although Canon considers it a 2017 theatrical release, Snyder’s 2021 version provides a more complete picture of Justice League. This four-hour masterpiece will definitely delight fans who crave more insights into character development.

Christopher Nolan’s Batman Trilogy: Even though they do not belong to the DCEU these are three great independent stories about Batman and his world.

James Gunn’s DCU: A new dawn for the universe

The entire landscape of DC movies is on shaky ground due to James Gunn’s upcoming projects. And the fans are ready for a new chapter in DCU Chapter One, in its cinematic universe. But what does this mean for the DC watch order?

Although at present James Gunn's DCU is still separate from the existing DCEU, by 2025 everything will have changed. The introduction of DCU Chapter One means that there is a whole new ball game or rather movie universe with films like Man of Steel and Flash that has so little to do with it.

James Gunn himself has stated that his works would be part of ‘canon’ going forward within his own notes. This means that all of the DCEU becomes irrelevant while making way for fresh storytelling slates.

This sequel to Aquaman acts as the DCEU swan song before ending. Thereafter, it can be considered as a clean slate for DCU guided by Gunn’s vision.

Fans might find it confusing to make this transition from old to new. The demarcation between these two film universes will be stark and only some character and story elements could possibly carry over.

The Snyder cut and its impact on the DC watch order

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (ZSJL) is not part of official canon yet despite all the hype around it. Nevertheless, ZSJL represents most fans’ climax of a trilogy beginning with Man of Steel which continued through Batman v Superman.

This trilogy remains intact even if Snyder never realizes his vision for Justice League 2 or other subsequent parts. So far, this consists mostly out Man Of Still and Batman vs Superman 2016 but also includes Zack Snyder’s Justic League.

Are Batman and Joker connected to the DCU?

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman along with Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker lies outside both DCEU and DCU. These are standalone movies that present unique perspectives on characters we know, yet have nothing to do with wider cinematic universes.

The Batman and Joker both fall within the Elseworlds range in the new DCU universe and are therefore not part of the main continuity. However they enhance the DC cinematic landscape, these movies can be watched at any time during your experience.

There is a lot of change happening in the DC movie world as narratives are being rewritten and redrafted. And if you have been a loyal fan or just got intrigued it’s now when it is very interesting to watch all films about DC.

